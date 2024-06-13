Bigg Boss 7's Gauahar Khan's heartwarming 'mommy and Zehaan' moments from vacay are all about love; see PICS

Gauahar Khan is balancing her professional life with her personal life quite beautifully. The actress gave birth to a baby boy last year and named him Zehaan. Of late, almost everything Gauahar does is related to her son, and Khan is quite a doting mother. Recently, the Ishaqzaade actress took to her Instagram to share a few pictures with her son Zehaan. The quirky caption received a lot of love from fans and friends.

Gauahar Khan's series of photos with son Zehaan

Gauahar Khan shared a series of lovely clicks with her son Zehaan on Instagram. In the pictures, Khan posed with her little munchkin as they got pumped up to have a great time on a vacation.

She was clicked wearing a black and white striped t-shirt while Zehaan rocked a white sleeveless ribbed vest and pants. Sharing pictures with her son, Gauahar wrote, "Mommy and Zehaan taking on the world !"

Take a look at Gauahar Khan's post with son Zehaan here:

As the Bigg Boss 7 winner shared the uber-cute pictures, the mother-son duo got a lot of love from the former's fans and friends. A user wrote, "He is a complete copy of his father." Another fan wrote, "God bless little champ."

Gauahar Khan's friend Gautam Rode and her sister-in-law Anam Darbar posted heart emojis to express their love for the duo.

Zehaan's first birthday celebration

Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar hosted a star-studded birthday party on their son Zehaan's first birthday. Who's who from the entertainment industry like Mahhi Vij, Nisha Rawal, Debina Bonnerjee, and Pankhuri Awasthy among others graced Zehaan's birthday party along with their babies.

It was a jungle-themed birthday party wherein Zehaan had a grand entry wearing a white-beige colored birthday outfit. The guests had a fun time playing games and celebrating Gauahar and Zaid's son's big day.

