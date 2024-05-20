Sushant Divgikr, popularly known as Rani KoHEnur, has been one of the prominent personalities in the entertainment industry. Yesterday, a tragic incident happened at their house in Mumbai causing major damage. In an unfortunate turn of events, Sushant's house caught fire on Saturday night. The fire broke out at his house at 11:30 pm on May 19, 2024, and caused major damage to their valuables.

Sushant Divgikr's house catches massive fire:

One of Sushant Divgikr's close friends spoke to Times Now revealing the cause and consequence of the fire that broke out at the former's house. Speaking to the portal, the friend informed that the fire broke out in the living room of their residence, located in Mumbai. The fire was caused by an electrical short circuit in the air conditioner when Sushant's family was having dinner in the room.

As per the informer, the fire spread quickly to the kitchen and other rooms and damaged many valuables including awards, trophies, makeup kits, and official documents. Sushant's neighbors and onlookers reported seeing thick smoke billowing from the house. The friend further informed that the firefighters arrived at the location quickly and took control of the situation. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The friend informed that Sushant and their family were safely evacuated from the house and no one was injured in the incident. The report claims that the authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Advertisement

More about Sushant Divgikr:

Sushant Divgikr is a model, singer, motivational speaker, drag queen, columnist, and video jockey. They have maintained an active social media presence and frequently share reels showcasing their singing and dancing skills. They have a massive 3 million followers on Instagram handle.

Speaking about their work life, it was their stint in Bigg Boss Season 8 that made them a household name. In some of their recent interviews, Sushant often spoke about his decision to do the show and how he faced several difficulties to survive in the show.

Apart from Bigg Boss 8, they have been a part of several shows like Killerr Karaoke Atka Toh Latkah, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2018, Queen of the Universe, and more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Urmila Matondkar's special heartfelt message leaves Sushant Divgikar emotional