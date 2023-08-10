Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati reveals his two favorite contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 2; Can you guess?

Gautam Gulati won hearts of Bigg Boss fans during his stint on the controversial show. After facing a lot of struggles, the actor emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 8. Gulati, who is making headlines for his appearance on Roadies has finally opened up about his favorite Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestants. In a recent interview with India Today, the actor finally opened up about the two of his favorite Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants.

Gautam Gulati reveals his favorite Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants

During the interview, Gautam Gulati discussed his favorite participants and who according to him should win the crown this season. When Gautam was asked about his favorite contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2, he said, “Honestly, I saw the show in between. I also saw a video in which Abhishek was talking about me. He was saying that I have been the greatest 'Bigg Boss' winner. I saw that video and I liked it. That was very sweet.”

Gautam further mentioned, “Normally, the 'Bigg Boss' team calls me every year to get inside the house and talk to the contestants. I follow up sometimes. I feel in Bigg Boss OTT 2' mujhe Abhishek bohot acha lagta hain aur Elvish bohot acha laga. Vo bhi bohot solid kar raha hain (In this season of Bigg Boss I like Abhishek and Elvish very much. They are playing it fairly and strongly).”

The former Bigg Boss winner further added, “And Manisha Rani is also doing really well. Pooja Bhatt is also doing well. Everyone is doing well in their place.”

Gulati continued, “But according to me, the one who is doing well and jo show mein change leke aaya hain from the beginning is Abhishek and baad me Elvish leke aaya. Dono ki hi game kaafi acchi hain (According to me Abhishek brought change in the show and after him Elvish did it). I will be happy if they get a chance to do the main 'Bigg Boss'. Agar main time se pohoch pata vaapis India (If I could have reached India in time), I would have 100 percent motivated these two because ye dono mere favorite hain - Abhishek and Elvish.”

Work-wise, Gulati started his TV career in 2009, when he played Duryodhana in Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki. He is best known for emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 8. His role as Shaurya Khanna Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani is remarkable. Gautam is currently a gang leader on the show Roadies 19.

