Bigg Boss 9 fame Roopal Tyagi reveals how she escaped Los Angeles wildfires: ‘No one expected...'

Actress Roopal Tyagi recently returned to India after spending a few months in Los Angeles, unaware that her departure would coincide with a devastating wildfire sweeping through the area. The wildfires, which left behind widespread destruction, have shaken Roopal, who has been following the tragic updates from afar. In a recent conversation with India Today, the actress talked about escaping the wildfire.

Roopal Tyagi revealed that she first noticed signs of the wildfire while on her flight back to Mumbai. Smoke rising from the affected areas caught her attention, but it wasn’t until she landed that she understood the full extent of the disaster. The visuals of the destruction deeply affected her, leaving her in disbelief at how quickly a vibrant city could be consumed by flames.

"Wildfires are normal for them given the dry weather conditions, but no one expected it to be so grave. By the time I landed in Mumbai, I got to know how the fire spread and burnt everything. It's heartbreaking to see the visuals," stated the actress.

During her stay in Los Angeles, Roopal explored the city, including iconic landmarks like the Hollywood sign, some of which were later impacted by the fire. Reflecting on her time there, she admitted feeling a mix of relief for leaving just in time and guilt for not being present to support her friends during the crisis. Thankfully, all her friends remained in safe zones, but the fear and uncertainty they faced weighed heavily on her. The actress shared that it pains her to look at the souvenirs she bought from there now.

Advertisement

Talking about the actress' career, she has worked in television serials extensively. Best known for her role in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, she has also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Bigg Boss 9. It has been some time since she is away from television screens.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 POLL: Karan, Rajat, Chum, Shilpa, Avinash, Vivian and Eisha - Which of these contestants will reach the top five? VOTE