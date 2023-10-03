Bigg Boss 9 fame Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao blessed with baby GIRL

Celeb couple Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao are on cloud nine as they have finally embraced parenthood for the first time and welcomed a baby girl into their lives. Yes, you read that right! The duo who announced their pregnancy on August 2 are now the newest parents in town. For those who don't know, Keith and Rochelle's love tale started during their stint in Bigg Boss Season 9 and after dating for a few years they promised forever by tying the wedding knot. Now, they are ecstatic as their family has grown from two to three due to the arrival of their little munchkin.

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao blessed with baby GIRL:

A few minutes ago (on October 3), Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao announced this special news to their fans on their social media handles. It was October 1 when the couple became parents to their little princess. Sharing this happiness with their fans, friends and followers, Keith and Rochelle wrote, "Praising God for the greatest blessing He could ever grant us, our little girl , Baby Sequeira born on the first of October 2023. Thank you guys for all your undying love and support through this amazing journey we love you And thanks @vasavi.todi for this cutest edit! I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him. 1 Samuel 1:27."

Take a look at Keith and Rochelle's post here-

Celebs shower love:

As soon as this announcement was made, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao's friends and fans flooded their comment section by showering love and good wishes on their little one. Vahbiz Dorabjee wrote, "Congratulations and celebrations," Priya Malik commented, "Omg, congratulations you guys!!" Sugandha Mishra said, "Congratulations," Tanvi Thakker and many others reacted to the post by dropping heart emoticons and liking this announcement.

On the personal front, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao first got close in 2015, during their participation in Bigg Boss Season 9. After a few years of dating, Keith and Rochelle tied the knot in 2018 in an extremely intimate affair in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. On August 2, the couple revealed their pregnancy news on social media. Post this announcement, Keith and Rochelle shared several glimpses of their maternity photoshoot.

Pinkvilla Team sends good wishes and blessings to Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao's baby girl!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: I'm always nervous around Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek: Rochelle Rao on working with them in TKSS