Bigg Boss 9 fame Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Rao reveal their 2-month-old baby’s face and name in cute video

In a heartwarming announcement, Bigg Boss 9 fame couple Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao delighted their fans by revealing the face and name of their adorable 2-month-old baby girl today.

They uploaded a cute video on social media to reveal the baby's face through a series of pictures from a recent photoshoot. Fans of the couple showered their love and excitement in the comment section.

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao reveal their baby's face and name

Just an hour ago, the couple took to their social media handles to share the joyous moment with their followers. In a sweet video, the proud parents introduced their little one, Josephine Sequiera.

Captioning the video, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao wrote, "So here it is, the big reveal you have all been waiting for! Introducing 'our love' Josephine Sequiera, please shower her with all your love & blessings."

Watch the adorable video here:

Their caption continued, "Big big thank you to @shrutitejwaniphotography for capturing her in the cutest possible way, these are memories for a lifetime! Watch this space for more of this super cute photo shoot. @flamingo.productions it had to be you to make baby’s first reel, our favourite reel creator."

The video starts with the couple getting ready for the shoot. They are seen holding their little girl wrapped like a cocoon in their arms. The romantic song, A Thousand Years plays in the background. The video also shows, "The day we said, 'I do', this song played. We thought we knew what true love was... until we met her. Introducing our love, Josephine Sequeira."

It goes without saying fans and netizens were overjoyed to see the little one's face. They bombarded the comment section with lovely messages and compliments for the little one. One user wrote, "Congratulations.. Beautiful princess". Another commented, "She's Adorable!! God bless you 3."

"She is so adorable @keithsequeira and @rochellerao, may Josephine bring you loads of joy. God bless your gorgeous family," reads another comment. Others also dropped red heart emojis.

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao welcome baby girl

On October 3, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao announced the arrival of their baby girl. They took to social media and wrote, "Praising God for the greatest blessing He could ever grant us, our little girl, Baby Sequeira born on the first of October 2023. Thank you guys for all your undying love and support through this amazing journey we love you And thanks @vasavi.todi for this cutest edit! I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him. 1 Samuel 1:27."

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao's love story

Keith and Rochelle gained public attention while locked inside the Bigg Boss 9 house. They got close during that time. Many called their relationship a publicity stunt. After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, they also appeared on Nach Baliye 9.

They dated for a few years. Keith proposed to Rochelle in 2018, and the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Chennai. In August this year, the couple announced their pregnancy with pictures from a maternity shoot. Their maternity shoot was done at the same beach where they tied the knot.

Wearing a pink dress and flaunting her bare baby bump, Rochelle wrote, "Two tiny hands, two tiny feet, a baby girl or boy we can’t wait to meet! Yes, you guessed it right, we are expecting! Thank you Jesus for this incredible gift and all of you for your unending love and support.. Please continue to bless and pray for us on this new journey! Keith & Rochelle plus One.”

