Bigg Boss 9 fame Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary drop separate posts with daughter Ikleen as they shower kisses; ‘My world is…’

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary kickstarted 2025 by spreading joy among their fans and followers. On January 1, 2025, the couple shared adorable glimpses of their daughter Ikleen, without revealing her face. Ever since the couple welcomed their first child, they have been over the moon and are celebrating every special occassion with great zeal with their little one.

Taking to their respective social media handles, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary dropped their solo glimpses with Ikleen. Prince Narula shared a carousel post of his pictures with Ikleen and wrote, "My Christmas my new year my world is only you my little princess #ikleen."

Take a look at Prince Narula's post with his daughter-

While Prince shared pictures, Yuvika Chaudhary uploaded a heartwarming video adoring her princess and showering kisses on her. Ikleen, who turned two months old on December 19, looked adorable in a red polka dot printed dress.

Watch Yuvika Chaudhary's video here-

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary garnered immense love during their stint in Bigg Boss 9. The couple fell in love during the show, however, it wasn't a cakewalk for them. Their relationship went through many ups and downs but their love for each other won. After a brief courtship, the couple tied the wedding knot in October 2018. On October 19, 2024, the couple embraced parenthood for the first time and became parents to Ikeen.

Advertisement

After embracing parenthood, Yuvika and Prince made headlines over their online feud. In one of the vlogs, when Prince mentioned that Yuvika didn’t inform him or his family about her delivery date, the actress then shared a vlog clarifying that Prince was aware of the delivery date. Prince had then put up a post hitting back at her vlog, and without taking names, he had called Yuvika a "liar."

Despite their cold war, the couple is often seen spending time with their daughter and have been tight-lipped about their marital issues.

ALSO READ: Top TV news of the week: Prince Narula slams Yuvika Chaudhary, Rupali Ganguly moves to Bombay High Court in connection to Esha Verma case and more