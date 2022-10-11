Bigg Boss 9 fame Priya Malik ties the knot with long-time boyfriend Karan Bakshi; PICS

Priya Malik is a well-known personality and is popularly known for her stint in Bigg Boss 9. The actress-poet finally took the plunge and has tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Karan Bakshi. Priya and Karan met each other in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. The duo exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony. Priya had dropped a few beautiful pictures of her along with Karan from their engagement and sharing them, she wrote, "It is time to tell you all, That on this date, In 2019, I found my 1999. #Engagement #Anniversary."

A few days ago, Priya shared a glimpse of their Haldi ceremony on her Instagram handle. In these photos, Karan and Priya are blooming with joy as they celebrate their pre-wedding festivities. The couple finally tied the knot in the presence of their close family and friends at a Gurudwara in Delhi on October 9. For D-Day, Priya opted for a gorgeous pink lehenga, whereas Karan Bakshi wore an ivory sherwani paired with the turban.