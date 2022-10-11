Bigg Boss 9 fame Priya Malik ties the knot with long-time boyfriend Karan Bakshi; PICS
Priya Malik was a part of Salman Khan's popular show Bigg Boss 9.
Priya Malik is a well-known personality and is popularly known for her stint in Bigg Boss 9. The actress-poet finally took the plunge and has tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Karan Bakshi. Priya and Karan met each other in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. The duo exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony. Priya had dropped a few beautiful pictures of her along with Karan from their engagement and sharing them, she wrote, "It is time to tell you all, That on this date, In 2019, I found my 1999. #Engagement #Anniversary."
A few days ago, Priya shared a glimpse of their Haldi ceremony on her Instagram handle. In these photos, Karan and Priya are blooming with joy as they celebrate their pre-wedding festivities. The couple finally tied the knot in the presence of their close family and friends at a Gurudwara in Delhi on October 9. For D-Day, Priya opted for a gorgeous pink lehenga, whereas Karan Bakshi wore an ivory sherwani paired with the turban.
Take a look at their wedding PICS here-
Take a look at their Haldi PICS-
Fans flooded these posts with congratulatory messages and dropped amazing comments for the couple. Celebs like Kishwer Merchantt, Charlie Chauhan, Anchal Singh, Nakuul Mehta, and others also commented on their post.
For the unversed, Priya Malik is a poet and writer and has done several web series. She also participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 9. On the other hand, he husband, Karan Bakshi, is a Delhi-based entrepreneur.
