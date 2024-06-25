Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula, wife Yuvika Chaudhary announce pregnancy; former reveals CRYING seeing scans

And the good news that all Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary fans were waiting for is here! PriVika (Prince and Yuvika) are soon going to become parents. Yes, you read that right! After a lot of speculations regarding their pregnancy, Prince Narula finally announced the same with an adorable picture. Along with the picture, Prince shared a long note expressing his feelings ahead of starting the new journey of parenthood.

Prince Narula's adorable announcement of Yuvika Chaudhary's pregnancy

Prince Narula shared an adorable picture of his luxury car, and alongside the giant car, a toy car can be seen. With the picture, Prince wrote a long, heartwarming note expressing his emotions on soon becoming parents. In the note, Prince expressed that he is excited as well as nervous about the new chapter of their lives.

Announcing their pregnancy, Prince wrote, "Hi everyone, I don’t know how to express my feeling right now bec hum bhttt kush bhe hai same time nervous bhe hai thankful bhe bhagwan ka or parents k liye super excited bhe hai. Kyu ke privika baby ane wala hai bht jald ab sab uske liye ho jai ga baby @yuvikachaudhary tum dusre num pe aao ge."

Take a look at the post shared by Prince Narula to announce the arrival of their bundle of joy soon:

Advertisement



(We are very happy as well as nervous and thankful to God, and we're excited for our parents as well because PriVika baby is on the way, and everything will be for him/ her. Yuvika, you will become my second priority.)

Prince Narula shares his happiness

The Bigg Boss 9 winner also revealed the excitement of going for routine scans with Yuvika and shared that he cried watching the scans. He wrote, "bht he excitement wale alag alag emotions wale pal pal ko jeene wale har scan ko jeene wale scan ko dakh ko rone wale or ghar a kar use bare main baat kar kar k hasne kush hone wale rahe hai .bhagwan ka shukrana jisne har kushi do hai hume."

(Lots of excitement and mixed emotions of living all the scans, crying after seeing the scans, discussing the same after returning home. Thank God for blessing us with a lot of happiness.)

Advertisement

Sharing his happiness further, Prince mentioned that he is elated to become a father as he has worked quite hard to make sure that their baby gets everything he/she wants. He assures that he will bring their baby up the same way their parents brought them up to be good human beings.

ALSO READ: Are Bigg Boss 9 fame Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary expecting their first child? Here's what we know