Bigg Boss 9’s Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao share best and most challenging moments after becoming parents

Earlier this month, Bigg Boss 9 fame Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao welcomed a baby girl into their lives. They took to social media to share the happy news with their friends and followers. As the little one completed 2 weeks, the parents uploaded a video sharing this new phase of life and how their lives changed for the better.

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao’s babygirl completes 2 weeks

Yesterday, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao uploaded a video that captured their best and most challenging moments from the last 2 weeks. The little one completed two weeks and the couple wrote a gratitude note thanking everyone that helped them to sail through these past weeks. The video hides the newborn baby’s face. it shows the couple’s first meeting with the baby and falling in love on the first night together as a family at the hospital. It also shows how Rochelle and the baby were welcomed home and the challenges the new parents faced together. They also mentioned that the baby was admitted to NICU.

Watch the video here:

The heartwarming caption for the post reads, “These last two weeks have been the best and the craziest of our lives. Never knew we could love this little being soooo much! We are amazed at how this love is already making such deep changes in us & making us fall in love with one another even more. Thank you God for this beautiful blessing, hope we can give her the best of ourselves and everything this life has to offer! Happy Two Weeks #babygirl we love you times infinity. And our dear #instafam we felt all your prayers and blessings through this time & thank you for your continued love and support! Also wanted to thank a few people & brands that have really been such a help to us.”

For the unversed, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao announced their pregnancy on August 2 and they welcomed their baby girl on August 3. For those who don't know, Keith and Rochelle's love tale started during their stint in Bigg Boss Season 9 and after dating for a few years they exchanged wedding vows.

