Bigg Boss 9's Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Rao announce pregnancy; Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh shower love

Popular actors Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao are among the famous celebrity couple in the entertainment world. They have a huge number of fans and are active on social media, where they often share moments from their personal and professional lives. Recently, they made a special post that brought joy to their fans, friends, and followers. Today, on August 2, Keith and Rochelle announced that they are expecting their first child and expressed their happiness as they prepare to embrace parenthood.

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao announce pregnancy:

A few minutes ago, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao took to their social media handle and announced their pregnancy with breathtaking photos. The couple shared pictures from their maternity shoot where Rochelle is seen flaunting her baby bump as Keith caresses it. Keith and Rochelle are seen twinning in pink outfits and have clicked pictures in a picturesque backdrop.

Sharing these beautiful photos, the couple wrote, "Two tiny hands, two tiny feet, a baby girl or boy we can’t wait to meet! Yes, you guessed it right, we are expecting! Thank you Jesus for this incredible gift and all of you for your unending love and support Please continue to bless and pray for us on this new journey! Keith & Rochelle + One #kero #kero+1 #pregnancyannouncement."

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao beautiful PICS:

Celebs shower blessings:

As soon as these photos were up on the internet, fans and friends flooded Keith and Rochelle's comment section and showered immense love on the parents-to-be. Sana Makbul wrote, "Mama," Sugandhaa S Misshra commented, "Congratulations both of you," Bharti Singh wrote, "congratulations," Kishwer M Rai commented, "Congratulations u guys dekha I guessed it right," Tanvi Thakkar commented, "Yayyyy welcome to the club," Archana Puran Singh wrote, "So happy for both of you @keithsequeira and @rochellerao," and so on the congratulatory comments continued. Mansi Srivastava, Vahbiz Dorabjee, and several other celebs showered love.

About Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao's love tale:

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao first got close in 2015, during their participation in Bigg Boss Season 9. Bigg Boss played a pivotal role in their lives as they found love in each other. Like every season, that year Keith and Rochelle made news with their chemistry as they fell in love with each other. After a few years of dating, Keith and Rochelle tied the knot in 2018 in an extremely intimate affair in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

Pinkvilla Team wishes congratulations to Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao as they embark on this wonderful journey!

