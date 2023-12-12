Bigg Boss: Abdu Rozik, Jad Hadid, Aoora and more; international contestants who faced language barrier

Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved reality shows of all time. The show is said to be one of the most loved and controversial reality shows. Makers try to get a mix of personalities in the house, which gets quite entertaining.

Across seasons, the makers have introduced many international personalities to the show, taking the show's popularity a notch higher. With international celebrities on the show, the audiences get intrigued to see how they mold themselves in a completely different country, surrounded by a group of people with completely different languages.

While sometimes it becomes exhausting for international contestants to cope with the competition, it also gets entertaining and hilarious for the viewers to see these contestants trying their hands on speaking Hindi. However, these contestants often become a soft target for others for nominations based on language barriers.

Have a look at the international contestants of Bigg Boss across the seasons.

Aoora aka Park Min-jun (Bigg Boss 17)

Aoora, aka Park Min-jun, a K-pop sensation, entered the Bigg Boss 17 house recently. The singer has been winning the hearts with his cute antics. Many contestants like Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey, and Samarth Jurel are often seen goofing around with him. The way he is adapting to the Indian style of food is commendable.

Have a look at Aoora's glimpse from Bigg Boss 17 house

Navid Sole (Bigg Boss 17)

The TV personality and pharmacist Navid Sole was a part of Bigg Boss 17. Navid took some time to come out of his shell, but once he did, he came out as quite entertaining. He spent time with Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey, and Sunny Aryaa, who tried to teach him funny phrases in Hindi. However, he was often targeted because of the language barrier. Navid also took a firm stand for himself against Sana Raees Khan as she nominated him.

Abdu Rozik (Bigg Boss 16)

Abdu Rozik, a Dubai-based influencer and singer, was roped in for Bigg Boss 16. The singer turned actor got immense fame overnight. His song 'Chhota Bhaijaan' also gained popularity. He was seen singing songs like 'Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana', 'Dagabaaz' and 'Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke', among others.

His phrases 'Very Chalak Bro' and 'Bahot Mazze' became quite popular. He was one of the most loved celebrities of the season.

Jad Hadid (Bigg Boss OTT 2)

Lebanon's model-turned-actor Jad Hadid entered the controversial show Bigg Boss OTT 2 without much knowledge of Hindi. The actor made many strong bonds in the house and also had many fights. He was one of the controversial contestants on the show. From smooching co-contestant Akanksha Puri for a task to pulling his pants down in a fight, Jad Hadid surely did make his presence felt in the show.

Sunny Leone (Bigg Boss 5)

Sunny Leone was a part of Bigg Boss season 5. The actress entered the show mid-way as a wild-card contestant. However, she has become more popular than the ones in the show since the beginning. Salman Khan was quite fond of her and always respected her for how she utilized the platform. Sunny got her first Bollywood movie offer when she was locked inside the house.

Vida Samadzai (Bigg Boss 5)

Vida Samadzai was in the Bigg Boss season 5. Despite the language barrier, Samadzai gave a lot of content in the show due to her rift with Pooja Missra. She also had an infamous bond with Shakti Kapoor.

Claudia Ciesla (Bigg Boss 3)

Claudia Ciesla, a Polish-German model, appeared in Bigg Boss 3 when Amitabh Bachchan used to host the show. The model had a great bond with TV anchor Pravesh Rana. Her stint in the show got her a few Bollywood projects.

Pamela Anderson (Bigg Boss 4)

The Baywatch fame Pamela Anderson entered the show as a guest. The model-turned-actress made sure to lead a common life just like other contestants on the show. She was seen carrying out all the household chores without throwing any tantrums.

Jade Goody (Bigg Boss 2)

The British television personality Jade Goody was roped in for Bigg Boss 2. She was known for her racist comment against Shilpa Shetty in Big Brother. Ironically, Shetty hosted the same season of Bigg Boss but never put down Goody. Jade was diagnosed with an ailment and had to leave the house early.

Elli Avram (Bigg Boss 7)

Ahead of her first Bollywood movie release, Micky Virus, Elli Avram entered the Bigg Boss 7 house. Apart from raising the glamour quotient of the show, the actress also played the game well despite the major language barrier.

Apart from the above, other international celebrities with language barriers include Lucinda Nicholas, Jason Shah, and Natasha Stankovik.