Bigg Boss: Afsana Khan to Manya Singh, contestants who were schooled by Salman Khan for making ugly comments

Bigg Boss , hosted by megastar Salman Khan, has always been the most controversial reality show on screens, and fans enjoy the sight of seeing popular contestants' real personalities on the show. This popular reality show has completed its 15 seasons and now the 16th season is equally entertaining. Bigg Boss 16 house has become even more intense with each contestant trying to survive with non-stop entertainment. Every season we see, many win the hearts of the masses with their down-to-earth and real behavior, while there have been several who annoyed the host Salman Khan and also Bigg Boss.

Let us take a look at contestants who were schooled by Salman Khan for making ugly comments:

Afsana Khan:

Afsana Khan was a part of Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan, which aired from 2 October 2021 to 30 January 2022. Afsana often got into a fight with her co-contestant Shamita Shetty. During one of the episodes, Afsana age-shamed and body-shamed actress Shamita. In one of the episodes, the host Salman Khan schooled Afsana for her choice of words and sarcastically called Afsana the 'superstar of the season'. He also repeated the words that she used for Shamita -'buddhi aurat', 'ghar baithne ka time hai tera', 'ghatiya aurat'. Salman then asked Afsana who is she to decide anyone's character. When Afsana says,"Aap bade ho (You are elder), Salman cuts her in between saying, "No, no, I am buddha (I am old)." Salman Khan also said, "Mera choice hota toh main aapko is ghar se beghar kar deta."

Abhijit Bichukale:

Abhijit Bichukale was a part of the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 15 and was one of the most controversial contestants in the show. During one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, host Salman Khan lost his calm at Abhijeet Bichukale for using cuss words at Pratik Sehajpal. The actor yelled at Abhijeet and said, "Ye joh gandi gandi gaaliyaan di hai tumne, agar koi tumhari family ko deta toh kaise lagta...ye warning de raha hoon, midweek aake nikal ke jaaunga baal pakad ke. Tu bolega na ghar mein aake tereko maarke jaaunga." Earlier, Abhijeet had also called Shamita Shetty, 'pair ki jooti' and was also scolded by Salman Khan.

Manya Singh:

Manya Singh is a part of the ongoing season of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16. In one of the episodes, Manya Singh and her co-contestant Sreejita De were involved in a fight during which, Manya, who was Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up, taunted Sreejita about her profession during the argument. She said, "I was the ambassador of this country. What you are? TV actress? Shaitan (evil)." In the first Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan addressed the fight between Manya and Sreejita and schooled Manya for her comment on Sreejita's profession. He taunted Manya by saying, "Manya ke hisab se ye angaar hai aur baki sab bhangaar hai."

Sidhartha Dey:

Sidhartha Dey was a part of Salman Khan's hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Siddhartha Dey had used the term 'thuki hui ladki,' 'ladkon ke paas jaati hai baar baar' for his co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman loses his calm when Sidhartha defends himself and questions him for using such derogatory terms, and slammed him for justifying himself by saying that Shehnaaz was forcing herself on him.

Zubair Khan:

Zubair Khan was a part of Bigg Boss 11, hosted by Salman Khan. Zubair's inappropriate behavior towards his female contestants and his lewd questions about Arshi Khan's character was the reason Salman scolded him. Zubair’s ‘two-rupee aurat’ statement for Arshi Khan, vexed the host who reprimanded him during the Weekend Ka Vaar. While scolding him, the actor called him ‘nalla don’ and said, “Kasam khuda ki, tere ko kutta nahi bana diya na,to mera naam Salman nahi.''

About Bigg Boss 16:

The contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 will air every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Sumbul Touqeer's father schools Shalin Bhanot; Says 'Tumne uska tamasha bana diya'

