Bigg Boss: Archana Gautam to Pooja Mishra, contestants and their one-liners that went viral

Bigg Boss, hosted by megastar Salman Khan, has always been the most controversial reality show on screens, and fans enjoy the sight of seeing popular contestants' real personalities. This popular reality show has completed its 15 seasons, and now the 16th season is equally entertaining. The contestants of this season are leaving no stone unturned to add spice to every episode. Every day new drama unfolds, leaving everyone furious, and the arguments seem never-ending. Throughout the seasons of Bigg Boss, fans have witnessed several personalities belonging to diverse personal and professional backgrounds. Some contestants won hearts with their unfiltered behavior, while others just entertained the audience with whatever possible way. Along with nonstop entertainment, this controversial show has also delivered some solid punch lines cracked by the contestants, which later became viral on social media.

Let's take a look at Bigg Boss contestants and their one-liners that went viral:

Dolly Bindra:

Who can ever forget her dialogue? Dolly Bindra was a contestant in Bigg Boss 4, and during her stint, she fought with her co-contestant Manoj over eggs. During this, she used this particular dialogue that is "Baap Pe Mat Jaana" which became viral on social media and is still etched in audiences' minds.

Pooja Mishra:

Pooja Mishra was a part of Bigg Boss 5, and her two dialogues are still popular among the masses. To date, Pooja Misrra's dialogue 'Talk to the hand' remains one of the iconic dialogue said by a contestant on the show. Along with this, Shonali Nagrani and Pooja Mishra's argument from Bigg Boss 5 was also the talk of the town. Their argument starts when Pooja starts kicking and breaking things purposely, and seeing this Shonali questions her, "Pooja what is this behaviour". To which she replies, "I'm sorry I kicked it by mistake". Shonali says, "You can't kick it by mistake". To which Pooja responds, "Then pick it up if it bothers you". Shonali tells her to pick it up but Pooja then shouts at her and says "You do not tell me what to do". Shonali says, "Or what, are you going to hit me". Pooja replies, "Do you want it? Coz you're asking for it? you're dying for it. Get off my back". Social media users still use the audio of it and make reels of their conversations.

Imam Siddique:

No one can forget Imam Siddique's dialogue - Time Out! Imam Siddique was one of the controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 6 and was often slammed by Salman Khan for his inappropriate behavior. Apart from contestants, Imam's verbal fight with Salman Khan was the talk of the town. Once during his fight with the host, Imam even said, "Time Out" in his style, which became famous.

Ajaz Khan:

Ajaz Khan was one of the entertaining contestants of Bigg Boss 7 and emerged as the 2nd runner-up. His dialogue 'Badi badi baatein aur vadapav khatein' is remembered to date and is still used by massive Bigg Boss fans on social media.

Shehnaaz Gill:

Shehnaaz Gill was one of the most loved and popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Her solid one-liner “Meri koi feeling nai hai? Twadda kutta tommy, sadda kutta, kutta?” became very popular among the masses. Her fans recreated reels of her popular dialogue and it became a social media sensation.

Abdu Rozik:

Abdu Rozik has been the cutest contestant in Bigg Boss history and he is a participant in the ongoing Bigg Boss 16. Abdu is loved by almost all the contestants in the house and also by a massive audience. Whenever someone teases Abdu, he is often heard saying 'Are yaar' cutely, which leaves the audience in love with him.

Archana Gautam:

Archana Gautam is a contestant in the ongoing Bigg Boss 16. She is often seen arguing with all the contestants in the house and at loggerheads with everyone. It is observed that during every fight when she gets angry, she says her Meerut special dialogue "Maar maar ke morr bana dungi". Salman Khan often takes a dig at her for her hilarious punch line. About Bigg Boss 16: The 14 contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. The evicted contestants of the 16th season are Sreejita De and Manya Singh. Watch Bigg Boss 16 Monday to Friday at 10 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

