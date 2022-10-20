Bigg Boss: Asim Riaz to Shalin Bhanot, 5 celebs who got attracted to female contestants in first week itself

Bigg Boss touted as the most controversial reality show has entertained audiences for a long time. Every season carves a special space in the hearts of the masses owing to its controversies, love stories, fights, friendship, and many other fortes. Renowned personalities turn into contestants and get locked inside Bigg Boss' lavish house, unleashing their true personalities in front of the audiences. Inside Bigg Boss house, audiences have often witnessed never seen incidents, and love stories are one among them. Let's look at the popular celebs who got attracted to their female co-contestants in the first week itself:

Asim Riaz- Himanshi Khurana:

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana came into the limelight when they made an entry in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 13. The two formed an instant connection in the first week itself and started having feelings for one another. For Asim, it was love at first sight, and he instantly fell in love with Himanshi when she entered the house. After she said yes, the lover boy even went down on his knees to propose to her in one of the episodes. It was truly a piece of amazing news for their beloved audiences when they started dating. Since then, their relationship has grown stronger, and both are now inseparable. They are one of the most loved couples in the Telly world.

Pavvitra Punia- Eijaz Khan:

Lovebirds Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have been the talk of the town after they participated in Bigg Boss 14. Bigg Boss turned out to be a lucky charm for the two as they fell in love with each other during their stint. It was Eijaz who was first to lose his heart for the gorgeous Paviitra and in one of the episodes, Eijaz clearly stated that he wishes to marry his ladylove at any cost. He then proposed to her and said “Tu Jaise hai, mujhe qubool hai”. And since then, the two have been painting the town red with their love and are happily engaged.

Ieshaan Sehgaal- Miesha Iyer:

Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer were one of the most popular couples on Bigg Boss 15. They met inside the house, fell in love, and always stood by each other. Their chemistry was adored by their fans. Even after their stint in the show, Ieshaan and Miesha, or how their fans loved to address them, ‘Mieshaan’ were going heads strong with their relationship. However, to the disappointment of the fans, Ieshaan recently announced his breakup with Miesha their ardent fans were left heartbroken after hearing about their separation.

Shalin Bhanot- Tina Datta:

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are presently a part of the popular show Bigg Boss 16. The two are popular names in the entertainment industry and are presently locked up in Bigg Boss' lavish house with the other contestant. However, Shalin and Tina have not yet made their relationship official, but their growing closeness and attraction for each other is crystal clear. It was Shalin who first developed a strong attraction towards Tina, and later Tina too confessed that they are 'more than best friends.' The audience is also appreciating their bond, which is slowly developing into a relationship, and has been eagerly waiting for the two to make their relationship official.

Gautam Singh Vig- Soundarya Sharma:

Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma are popular actors in the entertainment industry and are presently locked up in Bigg Boss 16's house. In the first week itself, Gautam confessed that he has feelings for Soundarya, and all the contestants in the house are aware of his attraction towards her. However, Soundarya has not yet confessed her feelings for Gautam, but it is quite clear that the actress also has a soft corner for him.