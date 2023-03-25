Bigg Boss contestants Aly Gony and Asim Riaz complete Umrah together, shares update with fans

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni and Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz go way back together. The two are childhood friends. Yesterday, the two took to their social media to share an update with their fans. They uploaded a photo where the two handsome actors are seen clad in white and wrote in the caption that they are going to perform their first Umrah together. During this year’s Ramzan, many other celebrities also undertook the journey of Umrah. For the unversed, it is a pilgrimage journey to the holy city of Mecca to visit the Kaaba. It is a deeply spiritual and significant journey for Muslims.

After the last day’s post, Aly Goni took to his official Instagram handle today and shared the recent update with fans. In a video he uploaded, the actor can be seen expressing his excitement over completing the first Umrah. Aly and Asim congratulate each other and express their gratitude to the tour operator. They also share that they will perform the second Umrah the next day. Ali and Asim shared, “Kal dusra Umrah karenge, ye masjid Aisha se nikal rahe hai. Allah aap sabko bhi idhar aane ka mauka de. Ameen.”

Watch Aly Goni and Asim Riaz’s video here:

Later, Aly Gony also took to his Instagram story to share a view of the Kaaba from his hotel room and wrote in the caption, “Best room view ever.”

About Aly Goni

Aly Goni began his career by participating in MTV India's Splitsvilla 5 in 2012. He rose to fame with his character Romi Bhalla in Star Plus show Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. He has been a part of several shows like Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and Dhhai Kilo Prem, and Naagin 3. The actor went on to participate in reality shows like Nach Baliye 9, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Bigg Boss 14. On the personal front, Aly Goni is dating his Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin.

