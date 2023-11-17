Bigg Boss contestants who fans noted as ‘vamps’; from Bebika Dhurve to Hina Khan

Bigg Boss 17 is getting more interesting with each episode. Viewers are hooked with the constant drama and the way contestants are plotting their game inside the house. Lately, Aishwarya Sharma has been making headlines following the fight with her husband Neil Bhatt. Host Salman Khan even grilled the actress for her aggressive behavior and being respectful to Neil.

Further, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein fame was seen in a brawl with Abhishek Kumar and Ankita Lokhande. Hence, her current attitude towards the other housemates has earned her a ‘vamp’ title on social media. Netizens have started calling her the vamp of the Bigg Boss 17 house. However, before Aishwarya Sharma, there were other contestants who were referred to as ‘villains’ of the controversial reality show.

Bigg Boss contestants who were labeled as ‘vamps’ on show

Hina Khan

Known for essaying Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina Khan was a part of Bigg Boss 11. She finished as the first runner-up, losing to Shilpa Shinde. Netizens called her a ‘vamp’ after Vikas Gupta gave her a tag of the same. In fact, the latter even said ‘chalo’ to her in a verbal argument. However, Hina Khan managed to stand as a strong personality in Bigg Boss 11 as she bagged the place of a finalist.

Following the Bigg Boss 11 journey, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame appeared in a few other seasons. Hina Khan marked a special presence in Bigg Boss OTT, too. Recently, she took to Instagram and revealed her upcoming project. Titled Qahar and bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment and Namit Sharma, it will stream on Amazon miniTV.

Jasmin Bhasin

Following her breakthrough from Dil Se Dil Tak, Jasmin Bhasin is now a renowned name in the industry. She was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 14 and once got into an ugly fight with Rakhi Sawant. The two went so far, and Salman Khan even schooled Jasmin for the same. Since then, the Tashan-e-Ishq fame has been called the ‘vamp’ or ‘villain’ of the Bigg Boss house. The actress got evicted on Day 99 but delivered a strong performance.

The 33-year-old participated in Khatron Ki Khiladi 9 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India before showing up as a Bigg Boss 14 contestant. Most recently, Jasmin Basin was seen in an anthology series, Jab We Matched, that premiered on Amazon Mini TV. Directed by Srinivas Sunderrajan, the series also stars Shivangi Joshi, Abhishek Nigam, Revathi Pillai, Priyank Sharma, and Prit Kamani.

Tina Datta

The Uttaran actress went on to participate in Bigg Boss 16 but got evicted after a few weeks. During her time in the controversial reality show, Tina Datta became known for sharing an apparent love angle with Shalin Bhanot. Netizens tagged her consistently on social media and called her a vamp after Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan got into an intense fight. Tina did not take either of their sides and said that nobody was at fault after Bigg Boss asked her. Needless to say, this particular move proved unfavorable for her.

Back to her professional career, Tina Datta signed the dotted lines for a romantic drama titled Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum. Hailing from Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the series is an adaptation of the popular Turkish show Istanbullu Gelin.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

You might have noticed Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia in the drama show Choti Sarrdaarni! However, the actress received mainstream recognition following her participation in Bigg Boss 16. Nimrit finished in 6th place as she got evicted in the finale week. The 28-year-old was dubbed as a ‘vamp,’ owing to her behavior towards Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Additionally, netizens also noticed her talking behind the backs of other contestants.

Besides Choti Sarrdaarni, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia bagged a couple of special appearances in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 and Udaariyaan.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary

The second runner-up of Bigg Boss 16 was also viewed as a potential ‘vamp’. When Farah Khan entered the house, she discussed how the actress entered the reality show as a heroine but ended up being a vamp. So, Bigg Boss 16 had more than one villain in the house.

Recently, Priyanka and Ankit Gupta sat down for a candid chat with Pinkvilla. Speaking about Priyanka’s stardom, she rose to prominence after playing the lead role in Udaariyaan. In this show, the actress starred opposite Ankit Gupta, and their on-screen chemistry received immense love from the viewers.

Bebika Dhurve

During her time inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Bebika Dhurve got into dramatic fights with several contestants. This is the reason that her behavior led the netizens to call her a ‘vamp’ of the house. Interestingly, she earned the place of 3rd runner during the finale episode.

Furthermore, the TV actress is known for her roles in Bhagya Lakshmi. Coming to other aspects, Bebika is also a dentist and astrologer.

