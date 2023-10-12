Bigg Boss: Dipika Kakar to Tejasswi Prakash; A look at prize money of winners over the years

Bigg Boss, the iconic Indian reality show, continues to be a favourite among viewers. Over the years, the show has witnessed an incredible transformation. The first season aired in 2006, with Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi as its first host. Throughout its journey, one thing has remained constant- its unwavering popularity. The winners of each season of the popular show also earn a handsome amount of money along with other exciting prizes. As the Bigg Boss 17 premiere is just days away, let's take a nostalgic trip down memory lane and explore the winners of the previous seasons along with the prize money they earned.

Shweta Tiwari - Bigg Boss 4 winner

Shweta Tiwari won the Bigg Boss 4 title in 2011, earning herself a handsome prize of ₹1 crore. She also introduced her daughter Palak Tiwari to Salman Khan in the show. The actress, best known for her role in the popular television show, Kasautii Zindagi Kay continued gracing other reality shows, namely, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Juhi Parmar - Bigg Boss 5 Winner

Juhi Parmar, renowned for her role in Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, was the winner of Bigg Boss 5 in 2012. She competed against strong participants, the likes of Pooja Bedi, Sunny Leone, and Shakti Kapoor. After lifting the coveted trophy, she won a prize of ₹1 crore.

Urvashi Dholakia - Bigg Boss 6 Winner

The sixth season of Bigg Boss brought about a change in the prize money, with winner Urvashi Dholakia, best known for her role as Komolika in the popular television series Kasautii Zindagii Kay, taking home ₹50 lakh after defeating fellow housemate Imam Siddique.

Gauahar Khan - Bigg Boss 7 Winner

Gauahar Khan triumphed over her co-contestants, including Tanishaa Mukerji, Kushal Tandon, Pratyusha Banerjee, and Ajaz Khan, to clinch the title of Bigg Boss 7. She was awarded ₹50 lakh for her remarkable journey. During her stint inside the house, her relationship with Kushal Tandon was the talk of the town. Gauahar Khan later made a return to the Bigg Boss house in the 14th season as a mentor for a two-week stint.

Gautam Gulati - Bigg Boss 8 Winner

Gautam Gulati, who is currently one of the gang leaders of Roadies 19, gained notoriety for his bond with Diandra Soares on Bigg Boss 8. He emerged as the winner of the season and returned home with ₹50 lakh, along with the coveted trophy.

Prince Narula - Bigg Boss 9 Winner

Prince Narula, another gang leader of Roadies 19 was the winner of the 9th season of Bigg Boss. In addition to winning the Bigg Boss 9 trophy, he captured the heart of his co-contestant Yuvika Chaudhary, whom he eventually married. He took home a prize of ₹50 lakh.

Manveer Gurjar - Bigg Boss 10 Winner

In a historic moment, Manveer Gurjar became the first non-celebrity to win Bigg Boss, earning a prize of ₹50 lakh. His victory marked a momentous achievement in the show's history as he defeated Bani J to claim the coveted trophy.

Shilpa Shinde - Bigg Boss 11 Winner

Shilpa Shinde won ₹44 lakh as the Bigg Boss 11 winner, while second runner-up Vikas Gupta secured ₹6 lakh after triumphing in the Vikas City task.

Dipika Kakar - Bigg Boss 12 Winner

The new mom Dipika Kakar emerged as the Bigg Boss 12 winner, with a prize of ₹30 lakh. The amount was slightly reduced as singer Deepak Thakur opted to leave the show after obtaining ₹20 lakh from the money bag.

Sidharth Shukla - Bigg Boss 13 Winner

The late actor Sidharth Shukla, who tragically passed away due to a suspected heart attack, claimed the Bigg Boss 13 title, along with a cash prize of ₹40 lakh. The original prize money was ₹50 lakh, but finalist Paras Chhabra chose to exit with ₹10 lakh. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are still considered two of the strongest contenders in the history of Bigg Boss.

Rubina Dilaik - Bigg Boss 14 Winner

Mom to be Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 14, earning ₹36 lakh as her prize. Her winning amount was reduced from the original prize money of ₹50 lakh, as co-contestant Rakhi Sawant decided to exit the race for the trophy with ₹14 lakh.

Tejasswi Prakash- Bigg Boss 15 Winner

In the 15th season, Tejasswi Prakash, known for her role in Naagin 6, won the title of Bigg Boss 15, earning the prestigious trophy and a substantial ₹40 lakh. Her remarkable journey in the house was marked by her strategic gameplay and her romance with co-contestant Karan Kundrra, which has continued to thrive outside the Bigg Boss house.

MC Stan- Bigg Boss 16 Winner

Rapper MC Stan, considered the underdog, stunned everyone when Salman Khan announced him as the winner of Bigg Boss 16. MC Stan not only lifted the trophy but also secured ₹31,80,000 in prize money. His unexpected victory brought joy to the Mandali group, marking a memorable end to another thrilling season of Bigg Boss.

