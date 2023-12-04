Bigg Boss fame Manisha Rani and Abdu Rozik’s banter video leaves netizens surprised; WATCH

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik’s cuteness is enough to melt fans' hearts. Also, Manisha Rani’s bubbly and hot personality leaves the internet ablaze. But this time, the fans are surprised with a banter video that shows them having fun as they follow a social media trend. While the two look hilarious together, Manisha and Abdu also give out friendship goals.

Abdu Rozik and Manisha Rani’s latest social media video

After gaining fame owing to his participation in Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik often reunites with his co-contestants, including Sajid Khan. But this time, Abdu, aka Chota Bhaijaan, joined Manisha Rani for a social media trend, surprising netizens.

The banter video shared by Manisha Rani shows her with Abdu grooving carefree on a trending track. In the starting moments, Manisha and Abdu exchange a few expressions, giving a hilarious start to the clip. The next moment, both dance energetically, which isn't obviously unnoticeable. What added a more fun factor to the video was the text describing their funny act.

Manisha Rani wrote, “Me & my friend- chalo kuch aisa karte hai ki raato raat viral ho jaye.” Well, the light-hearted short clip has the caption, “This trend with sab ka chota bhai jaan. Cutie @abdu_rozik”

Watch Manisha Rani and Abdu Rozik’s latest video here:

About Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani is known for her entertaining persona on social media. She is not only an actress or dancer but an influencer, too. Following her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2, she created a distant fan following with her flirtatious tactics towards co-contestants. Furthermore, Manisha also creates headlines for her equation with Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav.

About Abdu Rozik

It was his entry into the Bigg Boss 16 house that Abdu Rozik became a well-known name in the industry. Inside the controversial house, he was part of the mandali that included Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, and MC Stan.

Recently, Chota Bhaijaan took to his social media handle and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Bigg Boss 17. He is seen wearing a black t-shirt and matching leather pants. Complementing his outfit, Abdu wore a cheetah-printed jacket.

