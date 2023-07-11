Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli opens up about her Bollywood dreams, wishes to debut opposite THESE actors

Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli enjoys immense popularity. The actress has carved a place for herself in the industry after she rose to fame with Bigg Boss 14. While she has drawn praise for her acting skills in music videos, shows, and films, Nikki's sartorial choices also garnered considerable attention. Fans love to follow the actress on social media where she actively shares her style and fashion picks. In a recent conversation with ETimes, the actress opened up about her OTT debut 'Puppy Love', and her dreams of making it big in Bollywood.

Nikki Tamboli on her dream debut in Bollywood

Talking about her aspirations to work in Bollywood, Nikki shared that there are so many talented and good-looking actors in the industry that she wants to work with everyone. The Bigg Boss fame actress believes there's something to learn from everybody. She shared, "If I have to take names, my personal favorites will be Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. When there are so many good individuals why limit yourself to just a few options?" Talking about the directors she wants to work with, Nikki shared that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajkumar Hirani are at the top of her list. "They are certainly on my 'hit list'. I mentioned the term hit here because I manifest working with them in the future to deliver 'hits'," added the actress.

Nikki Tamboli's upcoming projects

Nikki also shared that she has a lot of interesting projects in the pipeline, but she didn't reveal any details. She shared, "I'm not supposed to talk about them before the correct timeline. As and when the announcements happen, I will keep everyone posted. Stay tuned."

For the unversed, Nikki emerged as the 2nd runner-up in Bigg Boss 14. She also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. While Nikki mostly worked in the South film industry, Bigg Boss proved to be a turning point for her career as it gave her immense recognition nationwide.

