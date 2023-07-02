Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli’s recent post leaves fans curious; Is it for someone special?

Nikki Tamboli, the popular television personality and former contestant of the reality show Bigg Boss, has recently sparked curiosity among her fans with a mysterious post on social media. Known for her vivacious personality and captivating screen presence, Nikki Tamboli has amassed a large following since her appearance on the reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Over the years, the actress worked in numerous shows, films, and music videos and gained immense popularity. Apart from her acting prowess, Nikki is also hailed by fans for her splendid fashion sense and enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her glamorous pictures.

Nikki Tamboli's recent post on social media

Taking to social media, Nikki uploaded a quote yesterday which reads, "When Cardi B said- 'I got options, but I want who I want' I felt that." With her recent post, Nikki Tamboli has left fans wondering if it is dedicated to someone special in her life. It has garnered attention and speculation, as fans eagerly try to decipher its meaning and unravel the mystery behind it. Fans are keen to know if there is someone special in her life.

Take a look at Nikki's post here:

Nikki Tamboli's personal front

Last year, Nikki Tamboli uploaded a photo with Manan Shah, whom she called her 'lover and bestfriend'. The post made fans wonder if she made her relationship official. Nikki was earlier paired with Pratik Sehajpal, and the two were Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants. During the show, Nikki even said that she wishes to marry Pratik and fans went crazy about it. While the true intention of Nikki Tamboli's post remains a mystery, fans remain intrigued and eagerly anticipate any forthcoming announcements or revelations that may shed light on this intriguing development.

