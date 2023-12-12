Bigg Boss fame Prince Narula drops adorable PICS with wife Yuvika Chaudhary; pens romantic note

Love is in the air! One of the most adorable and beautiful Bigg Boss couples, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, yet again prove their love for each other. The two dropped a few snaps on social media that have left fans gushing over them. Giving out major couple goals, Prince penned a romantic and sweet note for the love of his life.

Prince Narula did not shy from expressing his love for Yuvika Chaudhary

Making their love story one-of-a-kind, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary look adorable together. Recently, the two dropped pictures on social media, which show them enjoying quality time together on their brunch date. The series of photos shows the couple exuding warmth and love. The way Yuvika looks at her husband says it all.

The picture shows the couple wearing cute yet attractive smiles. While Yuvika seems to be feeling blessed to have Prince Narula, the latter couldn't stop blushing.

Speaking of their looks, the couple has comfy and casual vibes. The actor is wearing an orange-hued sweatshirt. To keep his look more casual, Narula compliments his outfit with a black cap. Yuvika Chaudhary, on the other hand, looks simply gorgeous in a casual shirt with dual shades. The messy yet stylish high ponytail looks classy.

Prince Narula captions the photo, “There is so much to talk but tenu dakh k bus tenu dakhen da he Mann karda kyo ke I love u my putter sath main ap guess karo picture main kitne log hai”

Have a look at their photos:

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s love story

It was for the first time inside the Bigg Boss 9 house that Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met each other. During their time inside the controversial house, the two instantly felt for each other and developed a connection. Interestingly, there was an instance when Prince Narula apparently proposed to Yuvika on the reality show by preparing a heart-shaped chapati for her.

The couple finally walked down the aisle and tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on October 12, 2018. The duo even became the winners of Nach Baliye 9.

