Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant drops audio recording of Adil Khan's ex-girlfriend; says 'Omg don't cry'

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Rakhi Sawant, the renowned entertainer, dancer, and actress, has recently become the center of attention on the internet due to allegations made by her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani. In a surprising turn of events, Rakhi took to her social media to share that Adil's ex-girlfriend had contacted her and engaged in a conversation. Rakhi Sawant even posted an audio clip on her Instagram account where Adil Khan's ex-girlfriend alleged that Adil was attempting to harm her and posed a potential threat to her safety. This unexpected revelation has added a new layer of intrigue and concern to the ongoing situation between Rakhi and Adil Khan Durrani.

Rakhi Sawant shares an exclusive audio recording of Adil Khan's ex-girlfriend:

The ongoing case between Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani continues to capture the attention of fans and viewers, with each new development closely followed. In a recent effort to provide clarity and address accusations, Rakhi Sawant shared a Nikkah video with Adil Khan Durrani. However, the situation took a surprising turn when Rakhi shared an audio video on her Instagram account just yesterday.

In this audio-video clip, Rakhi can be heard in conversation with Adil Khan's ex-girlfriend, who appears to be in distress. During the call, the ex-girlfriend is emotional and expresses fear, alleging that Adil is attempting to frame her family and create difficulties for her. She reaches out to Rakhi for support during these challenging times.

Adil's ex-girlfriend reaches out to Rakhi for help and protection for herself and her sister. Overwhelmed with fear and distress, she pleads with Rakhi to ensure their safety. Rakhi, displaying empathy and compassion, comforts the ex-girlfriend and assures her that she will stand by them and provide the necessary security. She encourages the ex-girlfriend not to cry, offering her reassurance and support during this challenging time.

Sharing this call recording Rakhi captioned and wrote, “Adil Khan‘s ex-girlfriend Irani girl, Adil is giving giving Dhamki to kill her because she spoken truth sent of police to spoil her life abuse, her life she wants to kill her because she sent him to Mysore jail for six month. Janta listen all the audio carefully Irani girl she is in danger. I’m worried about her because Adil told me he will not leave her because of 376 Dhara rape case against him. This is too much all the evidence front of you guys listen carefully. She called me and this is the audio. When she was in Mysore. She called me few months ago.”

Work-wise, Rakhi Sawant's career in the entertainment industry has indeed been diverse and filled with various notable ventures. She garnered significant recognition through her participation in the inaugural season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss. She also appeared in many songs and movies.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

