Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant has THIS to say about herself and we totally agree

Rakhi Sawant is a well-known Indian dancer, model, and actress who rules the hearts of millions. She has a huge fan following on her social media handle too and entertains her fans with videos and quirky posts. Rakhi Sawant is a queen of controversies, but she always keeps her fans posted about her side of the story through her social media account. Recently, Rakhi posted a picture on her Instagram and spoke about herself.

Rakhi Sawant opens up about herself in Instagram post

Today on August 9, Rakhi Sawant posted a picture of herself on her social media and wrote, “I AM WHO I AM TODAY ON MY OWN STRENGTH.” She posted the picture with a beautiful Shayari that said, “teri aadat to nahi thi magar tera sath acha lagta tha, teri aankho me jab dekhti thi mujhko mai achii lagati thi”.

Who’s Rakhi Sawant’s favorite Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant?

Rakhi recently spoke about Bigg Boss OTT 2 and also mentioned her favorite contestant on the show currently. The actress went on to shower love and support on her favorite Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant too.

Sawant posted a photo of Manisha Rani and addressed her as the ‘best entertainer’. She wrote, “Vote for Bihar Ki Shaan, Manisha Rani.” In the caption, Rakhi further added, “she’s the best entertainer as far !! Please support her and vote for my favourite. Hamari rani.”

Manisha Rani gained immense popularity for her fun-loving nature and some even called her “comedy queen.” Fans supported Rakhi Sawant and Manisha Rani and commented, “I voted manisha multiple times today,” another user in the comments said, “Mere sare vote Manish ke liye kyuki bo islayk hai.”

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant last made headlines when she announced her split with businessman Adil Khan Durrani, after grabbing the spotlight for her relationship and marriage to him. In January this year, Rakhi revealed that she and Adil are married and she also shared some pictures from her private ceremony. Allegedly after marriage, Sawant accepted and converted to Islam and also changed her name to Fatima Durrani. After a rough patch between the couple, they ended up getting a divorce.

Work-wise, the actress has appeared in the first season of Bigg Boss and was a challenger and finalist in Bigg Boss 14. Sawant has made several appearances on Bigg Boss and is vividly known for entertaining the audience. She was the prospective bride in Season 1 of the Swayamvar TV series popularly known as Rakhi Ka Swayamvar. She made her first movie debut in 1997 in Agnichakra and later appeared in movies from different regions.

