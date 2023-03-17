Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan embarks on a 'beautiful journey' as she announces her pregnancy

Bigg Boss 6 fame actress Sana Khan, who had quit showbiz after getting married to an Islamic scholar Mufti Anas Sayed, shared a piece of good news with her fans. The actress has revealed that the couple is expecting their first child.

During an interview, she confirmed this good news. She said, "I am very happy as well as emotional as a woman goes through many ups and downs during this time".

She also added, "It is a beautiful journey and I am waiting to hold my baby in my arms."

In February this year, Sana along with her husband Mufti Anas Saiyed went to perform Umrah. During Umrah, Sana had hinted about her pregnancy through caption of the pictures.

As soon as the pictures went viral, fans started commenting guessing the hints on the caption of the photos.

"May Allah bless you with a healthy child, MashAllah, You're gonna be mother ??? Is that why this umrah is special?, Congratulations sana.. baby is on the way," the fans could not help themselves to congratuate the couple in advance.

"Awww i know you are expecting the noor on your face says it all", another fan commented.

About Sana Khan

Sana Khan has been part of Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu film industry and also worked as a model in commercials and television show. She appeared in films like Jai Ho along with Salman Khan and Tabu and Wajah Tum Ho with Gurmeet Choudhary and Sharman Joshi.

Sana shocked her fans when she announced that she will be leaving the entertainment industry due to religious reasons. On November 2020, she got married to Mufti Anas Saiyed who is an Islamic scholar in Surat.

