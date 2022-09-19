Bigg Boss fame Sapna Choudhary surrenders in Lucknow court after being accused in 2018 Cheating Case

Sapna Choudhary became popular after her stint in Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 11. The actress fell into legal trouble due to a breach of contract in 2018. An arrest warrant was issued against her after she refused to perform at an event. She was paid by organizers in advance and after she did not turn up at the event, the organizers dragged the matter to court. The singer-actor had to be produced before Lucknow's ACJM court.

Now according to Etimes' recent report, Sapna Choudhary surrendered herself in Lucknow court today on September 19. According to reports, the tickets for Sapna's show were sold both online and offline at the cost of Rs 300 per ticket. While thousands of people turned up at the event, Sapna didn’t turn up. The audience's money was also not returned then. Reportedly, Sapna had taken lakhs in advance and didn’t turn up at the event.