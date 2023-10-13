Bigg Boss fame VJ Andy recalls struggling with eating disorder: ‘I wanted to look a certain way’

Andy Kumar, popularly known as VJ Andy has carved his niche in the entertainment industry as a host on shows like Dare 2 Date, Welcome- Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki, etc. Though Andy appears quite confident in his skin at present, this was not the case when he started off. As Bigg Boss 17 is slated for a premiere on Sunday, October 15, the former participant on the show interacted with ETimes where he opened up on going through a tough time during his initial days in showbiz.

VJ Andy reveals he faced eating disorders due to his struggle with body image

Talking about how he was worried about being accepted in the entertainment world because of his looks, Andy said, “There is a lot of stress. I went through a lot of eating disorders when I was younger because I wanted to look a certain way.”

Furthermore, Andy Kumar shared that while growing up, he was quite large and weighed around 126 kilos. He mentioned that he was under a lot of pressure to lose a huge amount of weight to fit in the frame that the dance world and Bollywood required.

Andy opened up about his struggle with anorexia, an eating disorder characterized by an abnormally low body weight and the fear of gaining extra kilos. He shared, “I suffered from anorexia for about five years. I lost a lot of weight and reached a point where I had to be admitted to the hospital. My journey with food has been tough and not many people that I’ve had body dysmorphia issues.”

Andy even shared that he had to fight a long battle to find love for his body within himself. And over the years, he explained he has been able to successfully do that.

Andy Kumar reminisces what led him to enter showbiz

Andy revealed that he was studying Mathematics, Literature, Photography and English. However, he mentioned how he changed his career plan because he wanted to take up dance.

Andy Kumar stated, “I wanted to pursue dance and not academics. So one day, I decided to give it all up. Without telling my parents, I enrolled in a dance school. In 2003, I moved to Mumbai from the UK and soon became a choreographer and debuted with the song Kaliyon Ka Chaman which became a super hit. So, I believe I made the right choice.”

About VJ Andy

Andy Kumar began his journey in the entertainment field as a choreographer. He later acted as a Video Jockey for Channel V. Andy has anchored various shows like India’s Got Talent, Box Cricket League 1, etc. He gained prominence with his stint on Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 7. Besides hosting, Andy Kumar has appeared in films like Ek Paheli Leela, Kya Kool Hain Hum 3, and Radhe.

