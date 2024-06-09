Bigg Boss: Himanshi Khurana to Shalin Bhanot and more; celebrities who took therapy after participating in the show

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to mental health issues

Bigg Boss is known for its intense experiences, often leading participants to either gain immense popularity or face heavy trolling. Some celebrities have revealed that they experienced severe depression after leaving the show and sought therapy. Here’s a look at a few celebs who discussed seeking therapy following their time on Bigg Boss.

Checkout complete list of former Bigg Boss contestants who sought therapy

1. Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi Khurana revealed that she experienced severe depression due to the negativity and trolling she faced in the Bigg Boss house. She stated, "Entering the Bigg Boss house was seen as life-changing, but that wasn't the reality.

The negativity inside led me into depression. It was so intense that it took nearly two years to recover. The severe depression I suffered after Bigg Boss even began to affect my heart."

2. Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot experienced a significant breakdown while in the Bigg Boss 16 house. His emotional reaction in the confession room was even aired during an episode.

The actor admitted he felt awful during that period, believing everyone was isolating him. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia stepped in to support him, helping him re-engage with the game. Additionally, Shalin sought therapy while the season was ongoing.

3. Sushant Divgikar a.k.a Rani KoHEnur

Sushant Divgikar recently discussed their time in the Bigg Boss house on a podcast, revealing how it affected them.

"Despite being clinically depressed, I managed to bounce back. On television, I excelled at the tasks, but there were a few I didn't do. As a result, Bigg Boss instructed others to nominate me, knowing I could have lasted till the end. No one wanted to nominate me because I often mediated conflicts. On weekends, I was told that I shouldn't be on Bigg Boss but rather on a spiritual show. Who talks like that? I was just being honest. Looking back, I feel I was in the wrong season, but now I see more genuine participants."

4. Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani

In a recent vlog and podcast, Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani described Bigg Boss as the most toxic reality show they have ever participated in.

They explained that the show's environment didn't align with their personalities and mentioned hearing horror stories about previous contestants falling into depression.

Compared to other reality shows they've been part of, they found their Bigg Boss experience to be the most unpleasant.

5. Umar Riaz

Umar Riaz shared how being on the show affected his mind. He said he was told he couldn't work outside after the show, making him question himself. He feared he'd have to leave Mumbai and his medical career might suffer. But after seeing positive audience reactions, he felt better.

6. Arhaan Khan

Arhaan Khan entered Bigg Boss 13 as Rashami Desai's boyfriend, but it later emerged that he was already married and had a child from his first marriage. This news deeply affected Rashami Desai. Arhaan is said to have been greatly impacted by his time on the show.

The experiences shared by former Bigg Boss contestants highlight the mental and emotional toll that reality television can have on individuals.

From facing severe depression and questioning their identity to dealing with public scrutiny and personal challenges, these stories shed light on the complexities behind the glitz and glamor of the entertainment industry.

It serves as a reminder of the importance of mental well-being and the need for support systems in navigating the pressures of fame and public perception.

