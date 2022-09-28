Bigg Boss: Hina Khan to Rubina Dilaik, 7 contestants who amazed fans with their style sense
Salman Khan-hosted reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' will premiere on October 1.
Bigg Boss is known as India's most popular reality show. The show successfully completed 15 seasons, and now it is gearing up for its 16th season, which will soon start airing. This show has proved to be a turning point for many celebrities and has given a boost to many contestants' careers. Throughout the years, numerous personalities participated in the show and rose to fame with their performance. Some contestants were liked by the audiences, and many were often scolded by the host Salman Khan owing to their behaviour.
Along with this, we have also seen many participants grabbing the audience's attention not only with their performance in the house but also with their amazing fashion sense. Every 'Weekend Ka Vaar' when host Salman Khan met the contestants, we saw the contestants put forth their best fashion foot forward and dress up in glamourous attires. Fans too loved to see their favourite contestants in amazing outfits.
As the 16th season is approaching, let's look at contestants whose fashion game was on point in Bigg Boss house:
Hina Khan
Hina Khan, known as the most popular and stylish diva in the industry, managed to keep up her style quotient in Bigg Boss house as well. Hina was a part of Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner-up of the show. From donning fabulous dresses to rocking in stylish ethnic outfits, Hina did all when she was inside the Bigg Boss house. She even managed to style the perfect makeup, hairstyle and jewellery with the outfit and always impressed the audience with her fashion game.
Nikki Tamboli
Nikki Tamboli was a part of Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as the second runner-up in the show. Time and again, Nikki often stunned the style police with her style sense and proved that she is truly one of the reigning fashionista queens of the industry.
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik, known as the queen of reality shows, often stole the limelight with her trendy outfits in the Bigg Boss house. Rubina was a part of Bigg Boss 14, and emerged as the winner of the season. She won many hearts with her honest behaviour and amazing game in the show. However, her breathtaking outfits were also the talk of the town. From casual to heavily embellished traditional wear, she styled everything with perfection and proved her fashion sense.
Vishal Aditya Singh
Vishal Aditya Singh was a part of Bigg Boss season 13 and reached the semi-finals of the show. Vishal made heads turn with his amazing fashion and often experimented with his looks. He donned some amazing outfits during his journey in Bigg Boss and gave a tough competition with his style game as well.
Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin, who is loved for her cute looks and heart-melting smile, also made many hearts skip a beat in Bigg Boss house. Jasmin was a part of Bigg Boss 14. Her chemistry with Aly Goni was also liked by fans. But along with all this, her glamorous looks were also the highlight of the season. She donned several stunning attires in the show.
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty was a part of Bigg Boss 15. Shamita never skipped a chance to unveil her inner diva and made spectacular appearances during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes of the show. She often decked up in stylish outfits and received immense love from fans. Shamita has also been a part of Bigg Boss 3, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, and Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar.
Karan Kundrra
Karan Kundrra, the handsome hunk and the heartthrob of the industry, participated in Bigg Boss 15, and emerged as the second runner-up of the season. Karan often donned several stylish outfits during his journey in the show, and his dapper looks were often appreciated by his fans. His chemistry with Tejasswi Prakash also received a great response from the audience.
About Bigg Boss 16:
Bigg Boss 16 makers manage to amaze the audience every season by introducing new twists and turns in the show. This time is no different. In Bigg Boss season 16, Bigg Boss himself will play the game along with the contestants, which surely promises to add more entertainment in the upcoming season.
The confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Dattaa, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Shivin Narang, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. To note, Pinkvilla was the first to inform about Shalin Bhanot's participation in the show. Bigg Boss 16 will start airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM, and the premiere episode will be divided into two parts.
