Bigg Boss narrator Vijay Vikram Singh receives abuse and death threats from BB 18 finalist Rajat Dalal's fans

Everyone is familiar with the popular reality show Bigg Boss. But very few people know that the voice behind the show is voice artist and actor Vijay Vikram Singh. He has been the narrator for the hit reality TV show for 15 years. Now, in a shocking turn of events, Singh has been receiving death threats and abuse on social media from Bigg Boss 18 finalist Rajat Dalal’s fans.

Vijay Vikram Singh, who maintains an active social media presence, shares regular posts. Fans of Rajat Dalal have targeted him in the comment section, calling him out for being ‘unfair’ toward Dalal. A section of the netizens abused him. Comments like, “Sabse bakwas insaan rajat k sath dhoka kiya h biggboss scripted show hai,” and “Rajat k sath dhokha kr rhe ho bhai” are common under all posts.

Check out some of the comments below:

Singh has been forced to restrict comments under his posts on Instagram. In mid-December, he also uploaded a social media post where he clarified that viewers are mistaken if they think he is Bigg Boss. “I am the second voice on the show..I AM NOT THE BIGG BOS,” wrote the voice-over artist.

Earlier, even Sandiip Sikcand, a good friend of Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra, said in an interview that he was getting death threats from Rajat Dalal fans for supporting his friend on the show. Ashita Dhawan, another friend of Mehra, also shared a post after Karan’s win to silence all trolls and haters. She mentioned receiving threats from fans of Rajat Dalal for supporting his friend.

For the unversed, on January 19, Karan Veer Mehra lifted the winning trophy of Bigg Boss 18. Vivian Dsena ended up as the runner-up, and Rajat Dalal was the second runner-up. Mehra’s win came as a shock to his co-contestants, as well as a section of viewers.

