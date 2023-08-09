Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia reacts to Jad Hadid's touch; was it uncomfortable?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is one of the most successful and well-liked reality shows in the entertainment world, offering numerous twists and turns that captivate the attention of the audience. Salman Khan hosts and presents the show, which is currently in its finale week. Aashika Bhatia, who had an impressive debut as a wild card contestant in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house just a few weeks ago, was recently ousted from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Aashika Bhatia is one of the most famous Indian actresses and social media influencers. During her time in Bigg Boss she and Jad Hadid got into lots of controversies.

The actress finally spoke about some of the controversies and reacted to Jad Hadid's uncomfortable touch.

Here’s what the social media influencer has to say about it:

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Aashika was asked if it is true that Jad Hadid was trying to touch her uncomfortably as seen in a video. Aashika said, “I think wo samne khada tha jab usne koi majak kiya or maine usse aise piche se pakada and mai usse piche se hug karne gayi. Ab uska haath aise piche aaya toh wo kosish nahi kar raha tha, kar raha tha mujhe koi idea nahi, but agar aa bhi gaya tha toh mai thoda piche ho gayi thi ki kahin kuch galat na touch ho jaye. So I think I took a step back (I think he was standing in front of me when he said something funny and I went to hug him from behind. He was just trying to hug me back, so no he wasn’t trying anything, or maybe he was I don’t know but if that was his intention I backed off a bit so nothing went wrong.)”

When she was further asked that it wasn’t Jad’s fault then, she added “Fault kisi ka nahi tha but chance kyun lena. Toh bus mai piche hogyi (It was no one's fault but why take chances. So I just took a step back.)”

She was then asked if she was feeling uncomfortable, and she said, “Of course kar rahi thi. Uska muhh aage tha toh usko pata nahi piche kya chal raha hai. Mai piche hogyi thi ki kuch galat nahi hona chahiye (Of course. He was not facing me, so he did not know what was going on behind. I just took a step back so nothing should go wrong.)”

Work-wise, Aashika Bhatia is a TV actress. She made her first debut in the television industry as a child artist. She also appeared in the movie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, where she played the role of actor Salam Khan’s sister.

