Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia reveals being addicted to smoking; Pooja Bhatt says 'Mei bhi bohot fukti thi'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 39: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestants' true selves are winning them a massive fan base. Viewers are loving the show and support their favorite contestants. It's been over 39 days since they entered the Bigg Boss house, and they're giving their all to survive in the game. As time passes, their real personalities and opinions are coming to light. In the 39th episode, Aashika Bhatia admitted to being addicted to smoking during an argument with Jad Hadid. Later, Pooja Bhatt shared her own story of smoking addiction in a heartfelt conversation with her.

Aashika Bhatia reveals being addicted to smoking:

It all started when Jad Hadid was working out in the gym, and Aashika Bhatia asked him twice when he'd be done. During breakfast, she asked again because she wanted to smoke in the smoking room nearby. Even in the garden, Aashika asked the same question while Jad was still exercising. Jad then told Aashika not to keep asking as he needed time for his workout. Aashika Bhatia complained to Abhishek Malhan, who tried to explain to her that she should wait for Jad to finish. Aashika argued that Jad takes 2 hours to work out, while she only needs 5 minutes to smoke. Abhishek said she could wait, but Aashika felt that even Jad can also wait.

Later, when Jad finished his workout, he and Aashika got into an argument about her constantly questioning him. Abhishek tried to mediate, telling Jad that he had advised Aashika to wait and smoke later. Jad explained that Aashika kept asking him, but he never interrupted her when she was smoking. Aashika then spoke to Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, and Abhishek about Jad's behavior.

She then shared, "When we got a form before entering the house which read- Are you addicted to smoking? I had ticked yes. I am addicted to smoking. If I wait for more than 1.5 hours then it's a big deal for me." Abhishek Malhan reminded her that she had 24 hours in the house to smoke anytime. Aashika then shared, "I have an addiction, Abhishek. I can't control." However, Abhishek suggested she learns to control it or smoke at a different time. He also advised her that fighting with Jad was unnecessary.

Later, Aashika had a heartfelt conversation with Pooja Bhatt and couldn't hold back her tears, confessing that she felt like Bigg Boss wasn't the right place for her. Pooja comforted her with a hug and listened attentively. Aashika mentioned that Jad's tone had been different and he seemed to lose his cool quickly. However, Jad and Aashika spoke about the situation and resolved their issues with a hug, realizing it was just a misunderstanding. Pooja told Aashika, "Ek zamane mei main bhi bohot fukti thi. Toh muje koi moral issue nahi hai usse. Yeh hypocrisy hogi agar main bolu moral issue hai (Even I used to smoke a lot in the past. So I have no moral issue with it, and it will be hypocrisy if I say I have moral issue)." She advised both Jad and Aashika that the timing of their conversation might not have been ideal, emphasizing the importance of choosing the right moment for discussions.

