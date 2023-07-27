Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia's mother REACTS to Elvish Yadav's 'chhote kapde' remark

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been generating a lot of buzz. The show is now headed towards its grand finale as Bigg Boss has announced its ticket to the finale competition. While the engaging format with its tasks has contestants locking horns with each other, often random comments that are made fuel controversies. These are the times when the parents of the contestants too speak up about the fights between their kids with fellow contestants on the show. This brings us to Bigg Boss OTT 2’s latest controversy involving Youtuber Elvish Yadav and social media influencer Aashika Bhatia who entered the show together as wild card entrants on the show. In the recent episodes, Elvish Yadav made a comment on Aashika Bhatia’s ‘chote kapde’ which not just miffed the audiences but also the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’s actress’s mother as well.

Aashika Bhatia’s mother slams Elvish Yadav

In the recent episodes, Elvish Yadav made a comment on Aashika Bhatia’s chote kapde which did not go well with the Parvarish actress’s mother. The latter commented,” Sahi toh bilkul bhi nhi laga sunke , iss cheez pe usse rokna chahiye tha , he doesn’t have a right to comment on clothes,ladkiyon ke kapdo ke baare mein ki tum chote kyun pehneto ho, saamne bolne ki himmat nahi thi, when Aashika will know about this comment she will really feel bad .”

Bigg Boss Ticket To Finale task

Bigg Boss has announced the Ticket To Finale task. The task will be held between three teams who have to make some interesting and potentially viral videos based on the various events going on in the house but they are not allowed to fake scenarios or perform skits. The winning team will be decided by the live voting of the audience who will compete in the final round of tasks. While Team A had Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev and Aashika Bhatia, Team B had Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani who seem to have disagreements during the task, a source revealed that Team C with Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve and Jiya Shankar won the task.

Take a look at the recent promo of the show

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 airs on weekdays at 9 pm and premiered on June 17 at Jio Cinema. It has a 24-hour live-streaming format. During the weekends, a special segment called Weekend Ka Vaar is hosted by Salman Khan. Currently, the contestants in the house are Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia.

