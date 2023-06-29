Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abdu Rozik to enter the house on THIS date

Excitement is brewing among Bigg Boss fans as the popular reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2 continues to unfold the drama. This time, the power is in the audiences' hands and they are influencing the show with real-time voting and decision making. Within two weeks, the show witnessed three elimination- Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, and Aaliya Siddiqui. Now, ten contestants are locked inside the house and an interesting addition will be made to the lineup. Abdu Rozik is all set to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house as a wildcard contestant.

Abdu Rozik to enter Bigg Boss oTT 2 house

Abdu Rozik who rose to fame with his cute antics in Bigg Boss 16 house is expected to bring a unique flavor to the already intense atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. The announcement of his entry as a wildcard contestant has created a buzz in the entertainment industry and among ardent followers of the show. The news was announced through an engaging promo video posted on social media. The video shows moments from Bigg Boss 16 as Abdu says, "Join me on my Bigg Boss journey again". The caption for the promo reads, "24 hours live main hone wala hai ek chota dhamaka! Abdu is coming tomorrow 30th June, to up the ‘cute & cool’ quotient on the #BBOTT2 24 hours live feed!"

Watch the promo here:

Sharing his happiness to enter the house, Abdu said, "I'm really, really happy to be in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and entertain all the wonderful people out there once again. BB OTT 2 has been trending for all the right reasons and I can't wait to meet everyone including my favourite bhaijaan. To swagat nahi karoge humara?"

Meanwhile, Abdu returned to Mumbai recently after shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in South Africa. He actively uploaded photos and videos with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants on his social media. The social media sensation was over the moon to be reunited with his bro Shiv Thakare. Uploading a photo yesterday, Abdu wrote, "So happy to be back in Mumbai and enjoying the rain. 🇮🇳"

