Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abdu Rozik's PICS with two favorites leaves fans in awe; Can you guess?

Social media sensation and Tajikistan singer, Abdu Rozik (19) became a household name after he participated in Salman Khan hosted hit show Bigg Boss 16. Post his stint in this controversial reality show, the 19-year-old singer is often in the news owing to this personal and professional life. Abdu was again seen on the screens as he recently participated in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Abdu stayed in the house for three days and received great love from his co-contestants. Now, he has shared a few glimpses from the sets of the show.

Abdu Rozik's with his favorites:

A few hours ago, Abdu Rozik took to his social media handle and shared a few pictures from the sets of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. In these snaps, the Chota Bhaijaan is all smiles as he poses along with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his favourite dish 'burgir' (burger). Abdu is seen wearing a black and white blazer set and his restaurant Burgir's apron whereas Salman is seen donning a blue and white checkered shirt and denims. Sharing these photos, Abdu wrote, "A burgiir a day keeps hunger at bay."

Take a look at the post here-

Fans react:

As soon as these snaps were up on the internet, they went viral like wildfire as Chota Bhaijaan was clicked with Bollywood's Bhaijan Salman Khan after a long time. Fans flooded Abdu's comment section and penned amazing comments. One fan wrote, "CHOTA BHAIJAAN WITH BADA BHAIJAAN" while the other wrote, "Chota bhaijan @abdu_rozik and bada bhaijaan @beingsalmankhan together.. it’s a treat, another netizen wrote, "Superb" and so on the comments continued.

About Abdu Rozik's professional life:

Apart from Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik has been a part of several shows such as Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull and Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. He recently made his fictional debut and featured in Shabir Ahluwalia and Niharika Roy's show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. During his conversation with host Salman Khan in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik revealed that he will be participating in Big Brother UK. However, since then more details on this are still awaited.

