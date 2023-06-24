Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek and Bebika get into war of words; Former threatens, ‘I Will Cut You Into Pieces’

Content Warning: This article contains references to violence and abuse.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is keeping the audience entertained with its contestants' romance inside the house and new friendships. But it's not all good inside the house as the show also witnessed a few ugly fights among the contestants. Recently, the Salman Khan hosted show witnessed a heated altercation between contestants Abhishek Malhan and Bebika, leading to a fierce war of words. The incident left the viewers and the housemates stunned.

Bebika Dhurve reads the faces of contestants

Bebika Dhurve, a television actress known for her appearance in the television serial, Bhagya Lakshmi, is a dentist and astrologer by profession. She enjoys huge popularity on social media. In a task by Bigg Boss, the dentist-turned-actress is asked to read the faces of a few contestants. Bebika reads Jiya Sharma's face and says that she is boring and introverted, but asks if this is the truth. Then YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, sits on the sofa. Bebika starts with, "Kitne chehre hai there Abhishek? Filhal do hai, aur man kar raha hai kis chehre ko pehle thappad maru? (How many faces do you have Abhishek? For the time being, you have two and I can't decide which one to slap)" This comment enrages Abhishek and he starts screaming at Bebika, which leads to a war of words between the two contestants.

Abhishek's reaction to Bebika's comment

Abhishek gets up from the sofa and starts screaming at Bebika and says, "Abbey thappad maregi mereko? (You will slap me?)" Bebika mimics him as he continues, "Jaha khada hoon na 36 pushtey lag jayenge tereko pohonchne mein. (You will need 6 lives to reach where I am today)" He further goes on and says that Bebika doesn't have the guts to do things on her own and he will cut her into piece if she slaps her.

