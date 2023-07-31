Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan admits having feelings for Jiya Shankar; is this start of a new relationship?

Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is famous for its controversies, heated arguments, fun tasks, surprising alliances, genuine friendships, and much more. Over the seasons, the reality show has witnessed real relationships that continued even after the show ended. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is following this trend! Despite the conflicts and controversies, love seems to be blossoming among the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan, who began as rivals, have now developed a very close bond.

Abhishek Malhan admits having feelings for Jiya Shankar:

Jio Cinema recently posted a new teaser of Bigg Boss OTT 2 on its Instagram. The teaser featured Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan. In the video, Jiya asks Abhishek if he has feelings for her. Abhishek admits that sometimes he thinks their interactions are just jokes, but other times he feels like there's something real between them. He finds everything very confusing. Jiya playfully teases him about his confusion.

Then, Jiya confesses that being with Abhishek makes her feel happy in a special way, giving her butterflies. Abhishek Malhan admits that he doesn't fully understand their bond but can't help thinking about it, given how things are happening between them. He jokes that his family might think he's already in a relationship because of their closeness. Both Abhishek and Jiya blush and smile throughout the cute conversation.

Watch Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar confess their feelings:

More about Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar's bond:

In the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar frequently have heartfelt talks about their lives and support each other when things get tough. Their fans have already started calling them a couple, and their hashtag 'AbhiYa' becomes popular on social media. In the recent episode, during a fun task, Abhishek went down on one knee and playfully put a ring on Jiya's finger. The video of this moment became hugely popular on the internet, and even the other contestants cheered for them.

Speaking about the show, in last weekend ka vaar episode, wild card entrant Aashika Bhatia got evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 after almost 19 days.

