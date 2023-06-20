Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan comments on Jiya Shankar’s skin tone in viral video; Netizens react

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 premiered on June 17 and is already in the headlines because of its contestants. While one of the first contestants to get evicted was Puneet Superstar, in the coming episode, the first audience takeover is about to happen. The show went on air only for two days, but it has already captivated the attention of the netizens and they are choosing their favorites. This time, the show has a diverse list of contestants, from YouTubers to International models.

Abhishek Malhan comments on Jiya Shankar's skin tone

Abhishek Malhan is one contestant who has caught the attention of the viewers and is climbing the list of their favorites. The YouTuber, popularly known as Fukra Insaan created buzz even before entering the house when his name was announced as one of the contestants. While everyone is hooked to see what this season has in store, recently, Abhishek Malhan's comment on Jiya Shankar's skin tone grabbed everyone's attention. A clip is doing the rounds on social media where the YouTuber is seen saying, "Mein kisi ko judge nahi kar raha hu, par meine dekha hain, wo makeup utara toh bohot different hai." Netizens are divided over this statement. While many find this comment derogatory, others think his statement was harmless. It has sparked a debate on social media. Many even wrote that they will not support Abhishek Malhan after this statement of his.

Take a look at the clip here:

The video shows Bebika Dhurve, Aaliya Siddiqui, Manisha Rani, and Abhishek Malhan sitting together and talking about skin tone. Aaliya is heard saying, "Gora Abhishek hai." Then they bring up Jiya Shankar. Bebika also says, "Wo gori hai, par uska foundation wo skin tone se lighter lagati hai."

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

The different contestants who are locked in the Bigg Boss house are Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt. Within 24 hours of the show's premiere, Puneet Superstar became the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2.

