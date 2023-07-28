Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia's banter will leave you in splits

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is on a roll with its magnificent run courting a good online viewership. Following much hype, the show premiered in June. It promised the audiences more entertainment than the previous season. And quite rightly so, the show kept its word with the inclusion of unique contestants, exciting tasks, fun banters, fights, controversies, friendships, romance and more. Soon the curtains will be closed on the show as Bigg Boss announced its Ticket To Finale task with a winner to boot.

In addition to the shenanigans of the contestants, the weekend segment of the show called Weekend Ka Vaar hosted by Salman Khan is also much awaited by contestants and audiences alike. Not only does the Tiger 3 actor indulge in some fun revelries with the contestants but also schools them on their actions. Sometimes, special guests from the industry too drop in to promote their films and introduce some fun tasks. Additionally, it is in this segment that new twists and turns are also introduced. From introducing the ticket to the finale competition to losing a chance to dominate the position, this week has been quite eventful.

Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia and Manisha engage in a fun conversation.

Recently the ticket to finale competition was held which turned out to be quite eventful with Abhishek Malhan getting into an argument with Avinash Sachdev with the latter accusing the former and Elvish Yadav of mistreating their female team members. While Team B saw disagreements between Pooja Bhatt and Manisha Rani, Team C with Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhurve won the task and competed against each other in the finale round. After all the high voltage drama we saw contestants Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, and Aashika Bhatia engage in a fun banter.

During a morning conversation, Abhishek, Elvish, Aashika, and Manisha discuss their journey of the past 40 days in the house. Abhishek acknowledged everyone's efforts in reaching this point but also pointed out that it's time for some contestants to leave. Elvish agrees and starts discussing potential contestants who might be in danger of elimination.

In a light-hearted manner, Abhishek teased Aashika, telling her to start packing her bags in advance, implying that she might be the one leaving. He playfully says “ Bags pack kar le thik se bahar jake hume ache se support karna.” Aashika took the comment in good spirits and humorously responded .” Kal iss time tak bahar rahungi kya ? Agar haan to ache se bahar ghoomungi .”

Take a look at the new promo

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 on Jio Cinema. It airs on weekdays at 9 pm with 24-hour live streaming. During the weekends, a special segment called Weekend Ka Vaar is hosted by Salman Khan. Currently, the contestants in the house are Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia.

