Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan finally lifts Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy; Watch

Abhishek Malhan, popularly recognized as Fukra Insaan, gained considerable fame as a beloved contestant during his time on Bigg Boss OTT 2. He secured the position of first runner-up in the show. Following his stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan's mother, Dimple Malhan, has been consistently sharing content related to Fukra Insaan on her YouTube vlog. In one of Dimple Malhan's recent vlogs, Abhishek Malhan was seen lifting the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 trophy.

Abhishek Malhan lifts Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 trophy, check out:

In a recent vlog posted by Dimple Malhan, they excitedly revealed to their fans that they had the privilege of hosting a visit from the renowned Foodie We team. Amidst the enjoyment of the occasion, the Foodie We team also presented Fukra Insaan with an extraordinary gift. They brought along a specially crafted Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy, designed exclusively for Abhishek.

While lifting the trophy Abhishek said, “Humare ko trophy uthane ki aadat toh nahi hai but humare bhaut hi pyare pyare dost huamre liye bhaut hi achaa gift lekr aaye hai. Dekho kya, Bigg Boss OTT ki trophy. ((I am not used to receiving trophies, but our very dear friends have brought us a wonderful gift. Look, it's the Bigg Boss OTT trophy.)”

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

He added, “Iss cheez ka shukriyada toh mai zindgi m nahi kr paunga. Mera jo sapna adhura reh gaya tha na wo pura ho gaya. (I won't be able to express my gratitude for this thing in my lifetime. The dream that remained incomplete for me, it has now come true.)”

The Foodie We team expressed that Abhishek was clearly a deserving candidate for the crown, a sentiment that his fans shared. Even though he didn't secure the crown, they went ahead and created a trophy for him, appreciating his journey and popularity.

Abhishek remembers Bebika Dhruve

In the vlog, when Abhishek noticed his mother cooking Bhindi (ladyfinger), it triggered a memory of Bebika Dhurve. He said, "Aaj mummy ne yahan pr bhindi banayi hai and you know bindhi se mujhe kis ki yaad aati hai, Bigg Boss ke ghar ki. Vahan bindhi Bebika hi bnati thi. (Today, Mom made Bhindi here, and you know whom I'm reminded of when I hear bhindi? The Bigg Boss house. Bhindi used to be prepared by Bebika there.)"

While conversing with his mother about Bebika, Abhishek remarked, "Bebika is giving us a roast reply, you know.” He showed a video to his mother wherein Bebika can be seen humorously roasting him.

Abhishek further mentioned that he and Bebika share a strong friendship. He disclosed that when he visits Mumbai, they plan to create an exclusive video where both of them will engage in light-hearted roasting.

Speaking about Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Abhishek Malhan secured the position of the first runner-up in the show led by Salman Khan, while Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner, lifting the trophy. Manisha Rani claimed the spot of the second runner-up in the competition.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's buys new home; shares glimpse with fans