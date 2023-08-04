Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan or Pooja Bhatt, who became the first finalist of the show? Find out

Bigg Boss OTT 2 E48: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is a super popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan. In a recent episode, they had a family week where the contestants got to meet their families after 46 days, and it made them very emotional. During this family week, there was also a task, and Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan emerged as the winners and now they competed against each other in the captaincy task. Bigg Boss had announced that the winner of the captaincy task will be the last captain of the house and the first finalist of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Last captaincy task of Bigg Boss OTT 2:

In the 48th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Bigg Boss announces the last captaincy. Bigg Boss OTT 2 had a challenging task where the housemates had to collect fruits from pipes in the garden area while Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan protected their baskets. Everyone could give fruits to their chosen contender that is Pooja and Abhishek or try to steal from the other's basket. Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhurve were the coordinators of the task.

During the task, Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev targeted Abhishek due to which Abhishek was a little injured. Avinash also got injured as he accidentally hit his head on a pole. Despite the pain, Abhishek fought bravely to protect his basket, but the other team broke it to steal the fruits. There was a heated fight between Abhishek and Avinash as Abhishek again age-shamed Avinash by calling him a '36-year-old.' Abhishek's this comment left Pooja upset and she taunted Abhishek several times to not age shame Avinash.

Jiya Shankar, the coordinator, tried to stop Jad and Avinash, but they didn't listen. Abhishek warned Jiya to talk to Jad about controlling his aggression otherwise even he might end up pushing him. Bigg Boss intervened, reprimanding the housemates and reminding them that only Pooja and Abhishek were supposed to steal the fruits from each other's baskets and protect their baskets.

Pooja Bhatt tells Bigg Boss that she cannot fight against Abhishek because of her shoulder injury. Bigg Boss asks her if she wants a representative or wants to give up and she chooses Jad Hadid as her representative. Jad and Abhishek only stand near their basket and protect their fruits and also steal from each other's basket In the end, Abhishek emerged as the winner of the task because of the combined efforts of Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, and Abhishek himself.

Thus, Abhishek Malhan is the first finalist of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

To know more such updates about Bigg Boss OTT 2, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan reveals why he gave ring to Jiya Shankar, shares the truth with his mother