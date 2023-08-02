Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan reveals why he gave ring to Jiya Shankar, shares the truth with his mother

Bigg Boss OTT 2 E46: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 fans are waiting with bated breath to see the deserving winner lift the trophy of the season. Throughout the second season, the audience's involvement has been essential for the contestants' performance and overall journey. Each season of Bigg Boss brings unique tasks and activities that keep the viewers entertained. However, the family week segment holds a special place in the audience's hearts as they get to witness the emotional bond between the contestants and their families. In the 7th week of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the inmates celebrated family week, and one of the contestants, Abhishek Malhan broke down after seeing his mom.

Abhishek Malhan meets his mother:

In the 46th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan's mother made a special visit and met her son after 52 days. Their reunion was filled with emotions as they hugged tightly and shed tears. She also met all the other contestants and praised them for their performances. Later, Bigg Boss announced that Abhishek's mother would spend the night in the house. In the bedroom, Abhishek hugged his mom again, crying, and she comforted him while wiping his tears with a napkin. She told him that he had achieved something significant by staying strong in the house for so long.

Abhishek's mother asked Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, and Abhishek Malgan to apologize to Bebika Dhurve. They said sorry, and Bebika accepted their apologies. They all then shared a group hug with Abhishek's mom.

Abhishek Malhan reveals why he gave the ring to Jiya Shankar:

Later, while talking to his mother, Abhishek asked her if outside it seemed like he and Jiya Shankar have a connection. His mother agreed and advised him not to ruin his image. Abhishek then talked about the ring incident, where he felt pressured by everyone, so he went down on his knees and put a ring on Jiya's finger. His mother told him that he has leadership qualities and should have refused to do it. He explained that Jiya has been very supportive during the game, and his mom agreed. He added that Jiya has never spoken badly about him and has supported him in various situations, even when she may not have wanted to. He mentioned that he wants to support Jiya as a contestant to help her in the game.

Abhishek made it clear to his mother that he doesn't have any romantic feelings for Jiya. He said that it was the first time a girl has openly flirted with him on camera, so he feels shy and unsure about how to respond. He emphasized that he and Jiya have a good relationship, and she also knows that he doesn't have feelings for her.

