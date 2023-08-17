Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan’s first public appearance after coming out of the house; WATCH

Abhishek Malhan, one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 emerged as the first runner-up of the season. He was admitted to the hospital on the morning of the Grand Finale. Although he returned to appear at the Grand Finale briefly, he went back to the hospital as soon as it got over. Now, his recent spotting confirmed he is out of the hospital. The contestant has been spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving with his family members by his side. This is Abhishek's first public appearance after leaving the Bigg Boss house and coming out of the hospital.

Abhishek Malhan spotted at airport

Abhishek Malhan was spotted at Mumbai airport last night where paparazzi surrounded him. Wearing a black and golden designer jacket with a white tee shirt underneath, Abhishek looked happy and seemed to enjoy the spotlight. He interacted with the paparazzi and answered their questions. He shared, "Sabka itna pyaar auur support mila, bohot achha laag raha hai. (It feels good to receive everyone's love and support)"His mom and dad were also waiting near the car. Upon the paparazzi's request, Abhishek asks his parent to join them. As he extends his hands and says, "Aa jao aa jao," his parents join him with the brightest smile on their face. His mom shares she is 'very proud' seeing his son's success.

Watch the video of Abhishek Malhan and his family here:

Abhishek Malhan on Manisha Rani

Further, the YouTuber is asked about co-contestant Manisha Rani. The question addressed to him states, "Social media pe AbhiSha trend ho raha hai, aapka kya kehna hai? (AbhiSha is trending on the internet, what do you have to say about this?)" To this, Abhishek smiles and says, "Trend ho raha hai, aur hota rehna chahiye. (Good, it should continue trending)" He also shares that Manisha is a good friend and describes her as pure-hearted as he says, "Manisha bohot pyaari, dil se bohot saaf hai. (Manisha is a lovely girl with a pure heart)"

For the unversed, fans of Abhishek and Manisha coined the term 'AbhiSha' to describe their bond. Their friendship since the beginning became one of the highlights of this season.

