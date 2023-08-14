Bigg Boss OTT 2: Accusing BB of biasness to physical fight with Manisha; rewinding Bebika Dhurve's journey

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 witnessed contestants from varied backgrounds. Among all the popular contestants we also saw actress Bebika Dhurve grabbing all the limelight since the beginning of the show. She is a multi-tasker in life from being a dentist, and an astrologer to an actress and now she has made her place as a finalist in Bigg Boss OTT 2. The actress is known for her fearless personality and unfiltered opinions. Let us take a look at Bebika Dhurve’s roller-coaster journey.

Bebika Dhurve’s emotional outbursts

Bebika Dhurve has had many emotional outbursts and heated arguments inside the house. One of the major arguments that took place was with contestant Jad Hadid after pulled down his pants in front of her. Dhurve had refused to take such incorrigible behavior and decided to take a stand against him even if it meant waking out of the house for her self-respect. On Weekend Ka Vaar, the host Salman Khan schooled Jad for his unacceptable behavior who in turn apologized to Dhurve for his mistakes. Later, the two even sorted out the matter with fellow contestant Pooja Bhatt's help and began a bond of friendship.

Take a look at her journey here

Bebika has also had a fair number of fights with fellow contestant Abhishek Malhan. In fact one of the fights was intense to the extent that Bebika broke down and accused Bigg Boss of being biased towards Abhishek Malhan. Dhurve was also seen getting aggressive during tasks as she got into a physical fight with a contestant Manisha Rani for which she was called out by Salman Khan. At one instance Dhurve was also seen in tears when Elvish Yadav abused her. The latter was bashed by Salman for being disrespectful towards a woman.

Bebika Dhurve’s best bonds

Bebika Dhurve is often seen bonding with the other contestants due to her knowledge of astrology which she learned from her father Janardan Dhurve who is a renowned astrologer. Throughout the show, Bebika Dhurve was seen warming up to senior contestant Pooja Bhatt and the two have ended up becoming great friends. Dhurve has often expressed the importance Pooja holds in her life and the way she has supported and given her the right advice in her difficult times. Apart from Pooja, Dhurve also shares a good friendship with Manisha Rani and the viewers have always witnessed them having fun conversations regarding their life and journey. Dhurve was also seen consoling and motivating Jad Hadid when he was fed up with his translation issues inside the house.

Bebika Dhurve’s professional career

Bebika Dhurve is a dentist, astrologer and popular actress. She rose to fame in the industry after playing the role of Devika Oberoi in the popular drama Bhagya Lakshmi. Dhurve garnred appreciation for her gorgeous looks and fine acting skills. Dhurve is definitely a multi-tasker with gaining prominence in the medical, astrology and acting field.

