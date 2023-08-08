Bigg Boss OTT 2-After Abhishek Malhan, which two contestants emerged as the finalists? Find out

Bigg Boss OTT 2 E52: Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, will soon draw its curtain down and fans are eagerly waiting for the winner to be announced. The second season of this controversial reality show has been full of surprised, and there are no second thoughts about it. Owing to its success, the season also got a two-week extension, and now it's finally in its finale week. In the 52nd episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the last nomination task was held wherein the remaining 6 contestants played in three groups.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 last nomination task:

In the 52nd episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Bigg Boss announces that today is the final nomination of the season, and the winners of the task will be saved and will join Abhishek Malhan in the finale. In the task, the 'Room of Truth' will also be activated today. The nomination task will be a competition between three groups - Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan, and Bebika Dhurve with Pooja Bhatt. Abhishek will not be nominated as he is already a finalist.

In the task, each team will have a chance to enter the 'Room of Truth.' One team member will sit on a chair and share their honest feelings about their co-contestants for 27 minutes, while the other team member will keep track of the time and ring the gong when the time is up. The team that completes the task within the given time limit will win the task and be saved from nomination.

Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve:

During the task, Bebika and Pooja Bhatt were the first team to perform. Bebika went to the activity area, and Pooja kept track of time. The other contestants in the hall tried to distract Pooja while the task was ongoing. Bebika spoke truthfully about all the contestants and impressed Abhishek the most. Bebika shared her thoughts, saying that Pooja is an emotional person who easily feels betrayed by others. She found Manisha to be quite flirtatious, but she believes that the man Manisha loves will be fortunate.

Bebika Dhurve expressed her desire to be lifelong friends with Elvish and then mentioned Abhishek as an interesting contestant. She felt that Abhishek might have had feelings for her since the beginning, but he didn't show it. As for Jiya, Bebika felt she was shady and untrustworthy. When Pooja assumed that 27 minutes were complete, she rang the gong, and the task was done. Pooja expressed her pride in Bebika for completing the task successfully.

Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan:

Next, it's Jiya Shankar and Abhishek's turn for the task. Jiya enters the activity area and begins talking about Pooja. To distract Abhishek, Bebika sits on his lap, but Pooja asks her not to embarrass him. Jiya becomes emotional while discussing how Pooja misunderstood her throughout the game. She believes that Manisha is a person who doesn't change her perspective about others and is genuinely good at heart.

During the task, Abhishek, who is counting time for Jiya, gets distracted by the other contestants. Manisha tries to divert Abhishek's attention by counting numbers and reading tables out loud. Abhishek asks Manisha and Elvish if he should ring the gong early, but Manisha advises him to play fair. After assuming that 27 minutes have passed, Abhishek enters the activity area and rings the gong.

Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani:

Next up is Elvish and Manisha Rani for the task. Manisha enters the truth room and starts talking about Bebika. Meanwhile, Pooja tries to distract Elvish by teasing him, even threatening to sit on his lap. Pooja flirts with Elvish during the task. Manisha talks about Elvish and how he always makes her laugh, appreciating his gangster vibe. She playfully asks Elvish to confess his love for her. Then she discusses Abhishek, praising his fearlessness and the way he expresses his opinions. Manisha feels fortunate to have lived with Pooja and mentions how Pooja's behavior changed after Elvish's entry. After some time, Elvish comes and rings the gong.

Bigg Boss then announces the timings of the task. Pooja and Bebika took 30 minutes and 24 seconds, Jiya and Abhishek took 39 minutes and 55 seconds, and Elvish and Manisha took 38 minutes and 41 seconds. Since Pooja and Bebika's timings were the closest to 27 minutes, they won the task. However, the result means that Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, and Elvish Yadav are nominated for eviction before the show's grand finale. One of them will have to bid farewell to the show before the big finale.

Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve are now the three finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

