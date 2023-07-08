Bigg Boss OTT 2: After Jad Hadid's b*tt flash incident Salman Khan says he can't tolerate disrespect

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is currently one of the most talked-about reality shows. It has taken the reality TV landscape by storm with its captivating drama, controversial challenges, and everyday fights between contestants. From thrilling tasks to unexpected twists, season 2 of Bigg Boss has successfully kept the audience hooked and eagerly waiting for every episode. Amidst these, contestants are always under the surveillance of the host of the show, Salman Khan. The actor recently shared that he absolutely despises disrespect, abuse, and violence by the contestants.

Salman Khan cannot tolerate disrespect

Bollywood's Bhaijaan shared that he has a high level of patience. It takes a lot for him to get angry and three of his red flags are disrespect, violence, and abuse.

Salman Khan can be seen schooling the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 during Weekend Ka Vaar. As a host, he always points out the mistakes of contestants and never supports any kind of favoritism inside the house. During the Weekend Kaa Vaar episode, Salman fearlessly calls out the contestants for their actions, holding them accountable for their behavior.

Elaborating his point, the actor said, "Contrary to popular belief it takes a lot to get me riled up! I cannot handle disrespect, whether it is disrespect for the show, the organisers, or even other contestants. Lado jhagdo (you may fight), but stay in your limit. Disrespect, violence, abuse – that I will NOT tolerate and make sure the contestant is schooled."

The 57-year-old actor was seen schooling Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri for the kiss incident. He also got disappointed after Hadid's b*tt flash incident. Salman schooled Hadid on this and made him apologize to the country as well as to the contestants.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan actor said that whatever Jad did might seem normal to him but it was not normal for a country like India. The superstar also made it clear to the contestant that this was absolutely shocking and Jad was forgiven even after that incident because people in this country are forgiving.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and it can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema for free. The new episodes of the show roll out every day at 9 pm on the Jio Cinema app.

