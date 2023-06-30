Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid's steamy kiss leaves inmates SURPRISED; Watch

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17 and grabbed the eyeballs of the viewers within a short span of time. The reality show, known for its drama, controversies, and intense house dynamics, wasted no time in delivering entertaining and engaging content. The forthcoming episodes also promise to drop your jaws with their exciting twists and turns. In the upcoming episode of the show, Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri's chemistry will be seen going on the next level. Read further to know why.

Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid's kiss:

A few hours ago, Jio Cinema took to its official social media handle and shared a glimpse of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2. In this clip, it looks like the contestants are busy with a task when Avinash Sachdev said, "I would want Jad to kiss Akanksha." It was then seen that Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid leave their fellow contestants surprised by passionately kissing each other. They smiled throughout the kiss as those around him cheered and hooted. Pooja Bhatt even told them to stop after the task was over.

Watch the video here-

Fans react:

Fans flooded the comment section of this post and shared their opinion on Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid's kiss. One fan wrote, "Bigg boss me kya kya dekhna pr rha h o bhai," while another user commented, "Lip kiss bola tha french kiss krdiya," and so on the comments continued.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

The evicted contestants of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 are Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani and Aaliya Siddiqui. The contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt. Bigg Boss OTT 2, led by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and it can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema and Voot Select for free. The fresh episodes of the show roll out every day at 9 pm on the Jio Cinema app.

