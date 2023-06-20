Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri-Jad Hadid's flirtatious interaction surprises inmates; What's cooking?

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 looks more entertaining and promising, compared to its previous season, and there are no second thoughts about it. The second season has an exciting ensemble of contestants belonging to different genres. In the third episode of the show, those who have finally entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 houses are Akanksha Puri and Palak Purswani. As soon as they entered the house, their co-contestants had mixed reactions. However, what caught everyone's attention was Jad Hadid's interaction with Akanksha.

Akanksha Puri-Jad Hadid's flirtatious interaction surprise inmates:

In a playful manner, Akanksha Puri jokingly referred to Jad Hadid as her brother-in-law when Manisha expressed her admiration for him. However, Jad was taken aback and expressed his annoyance, requesting Akanksha not to call him brother. Jad even gave a tour of the house to Akanksha, and during this, Jad told Akanksha, "We were sitting here (garden area), and we were talking about what we like in a girl. I was describing what I like in a girl." When Akanksha asked him what the description was like, Jad replied, "They just sent it today." Akanksha smiled after hearing this confession.

Jad Hadid further as he assisted Akanksha in moving her luggage and even prepared a serving of chopped watermelon for her. This thoughtful gesture from Jad left their fellow contestants amazed, sparking conversations among them. The evening tea brought a surprising moment as Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid exchanged "I love you" declarations in the presence of Palak Purswani. The audience is now left in suspense, eagerly speculating about the nature of their connection and whether it marks the beginning of a potential romance.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

In the premiere episode, several well-known personalities including Dibang, Ajay Jadeja, Sunny Leone, Pooja Bhatt, Mukesh Chhabra, and MC Stan were seen seated as the panelists who represented the audience. The 13 confirmed contestants who entered the Bigg Boss house are Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Puneet Superstar and Pooja Bhatt.

Within 24 hours of the show's premiere, Puneet Superstar became the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2. Bigg Boss OTT 2, led by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and it can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema and Voot Select for free.

