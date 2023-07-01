Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri's steamy kiss with Jad Hadid leaves Palak Purswani CONFUSED; Here's why

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has reached new heights of drama and controversy within just two weeks. The relationships and friendships among the housemates have undergone significant transformations. Recently, two contestants, in particular, hogged the limelight. Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri locked lips with each other during a dare task given by the other housemates. Since then, they have been subjected to comments from other contestants. Now, recently evicted Palak Purswani has opened up about the incident.

Palak Purswani tweets about Akanksha Puri-Jad Hadid kissing

Television actress Palak Purswani got evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 after staying in the house for a week. Although the nominated contestants were Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani, and Bebika Dhurve, Palak was evicted as she received fewer votes from the audience. Akanksha and Palak were friends since the first episode of the show as both were late entrants in the house. Since her eviction, Palak has consistently expressed that she has not completed her Bigg Boss journey and that her return would add an exciting twist to the dynamics. Recently, she called out Akanksha for her contradictory behavior, which differed from the image she projected in front of everyone. Now, she has commented on Akanksha and Jad's kissing inside the house.

Taking to social media, Palak shared the promo of the episode where Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri are seen kissing, she tweeted, "I AM CONFUSED! I don't know what is happening. I remember #AkankshaPuri asking me "How comfortable are you with someone who touches you Because I am the kind of person who is very uncomfortable with someone touching me"

Check out Palak's tweet here:

Update on Bigg Boss OTT 2

Apart from Palak Purswani, the contestants who got evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Puneet Superstar and Aaliya Siddiqui. The 10 contestants who are currently locked inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt.

