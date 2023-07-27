Bigg Boss OTT 2: Alia Bhatt reveals names of her 3 favorite contestants; Can you guess who are they?

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is one of the most loved shows in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following. The contestants of the show are loved for their unfiltered personalities and strong opinions. The second season is even more interesting as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has stepped in as the host for the show. With each passing episode, the competition intensifies, leaving fans on the edge of their seats and eagerly anticipating the next thrilling twist in this season. This season has already created a huge buzz as Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt made a surprise entry in the house as the 13th contestant.

Alia Bhatt reveals names of her 3 favorite contestants:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been the talk of the nation since its commencement. The netizens have been loving the 'OTT avatars' of the housemates. The fever of the season has now reached Bollywood! Recently during the promotion of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, actress Alia Bhatt shared her feelings about the show. For the uninformed, Alia's sister actress, Pooja Bhatt is also one of the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT. While promoting her film, Alia Bhatt reveals the name of her 3 favourite contestants from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Alia, known for her candidness, described Elvish Yadav as a "rocky personality" while also highlighting that she loves his sense of humour.

When it came to Manisha Rani, Alia affectionately dubbed her the "Rani of the show" for her captivating presence that made her stand out among the contestants. However, it was Pooja who earned a special place in Alia's heart, as she fondly referred to her as the 'Rani of her ghar and parivaar' (home and family).

Update on Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Recently, the Ticket to Finale task was held in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar emerged as the winner of the task and one among them will directly get a ticket to the finale. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Falaq Naazz was voted out of the show. Earlier, Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, Aaliya Siddiqui, and Akanksha Puri were also evicted. Unfortunately, Cyrus Broacha had to leave the show suddenly due to a family medical emergency.

Currently, there are 8 contestants remaining in the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house. They are Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Aashika Bhatia, and Elvish Yadav.

